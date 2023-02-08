Adidas x Jamaican Football Federation team jersey collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the Jamaican Football Federation to launch their first collection under a four-year deal, created by designer Wales Bonner and his eponymous label. All the pieces in the collection are woven with the spirit of Jamaican culture and feature a four-piece game-day apparel range.

The four-piece game-day collection features a home kit, away kit, pre-match jersey, and a reversible anthem jacket. The collection was crafted for both the Women's team (Reggae Girlz) and Men's Team (Reggae Boyz). The entire collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on February 6, 2023.

The collection will debut on the field during the FFA Cup of Nations held from February 13, 2023 to February 25, 2023. The home kit will debut on the pitch against Spain on February 16, 2023, while the away kit will debut on February 22, 2023, in a match against Australia.

The German label collaborated with Wales Bonner and Jamaican Football Federation to launch a brand-new team jersey collection, which features a home kit, away kit, pre-match jersey, and reversible jacket. The trio's partnership celebrates the relationship between football and Jamaican culture, combining the sport with culture and fashion.

The versatile four-piece game-day collection invites fans to join the Jamaican football community. The collection pieces sport a mixture of classic silhouettes and elegant Wales Bonner designs. Reflecting on the collection, Grace Wales Bonner said,

"The opportunity to design the first on pitch kits for the Jamaican national teams with adidas Football has been such a special opportunity. It has meant so much to me personally and I am very grateful for the support and trust of adidas Football and the Jamaican Football Federation."

The collection pieces offer a timeless and elegant look inspired by Jamaican heritage and the Caribbean community's cross-cultural influence.

The home jersey is designed in a black, green, and gold color scheme. The energy of the island is added with details of a fine pinstripe to echo the subtle groove of Jamaican music and style. The shoe features a team badge on the chest and Wales Bonner branding on the back neck.

The Away jersey is crafted to represent the memories of Jamaicans and celebrates their commitment to fine craftsmanship. The jersey features a premium collar and cuffs in the signature Wales Bonner crocheted design and texture.

The pre-match jersey will be worn by national team players before the game begins. The jersey is inspired by conventional patterns, which are found in the traditional Fair Isle knitwear. The heritage of African diaspora is also brought out by Wales Bonner's European designs.

The reversible Jamaican anthem jacket shows off the iconic Jamaican sunlight with gold hues on the outside and expressive Fair Isle graphic on the inside. All the items in the collection are crafted with moisture-absorbent and sweat-wicking AEROREADY technology.

The collection pieces feature specially placed breathable mesh inserts and are made of 100% recycled materials. The entire collection can be availed on the official Adidas site at a retail price ranging from $65 to $110.

