"Seconds away from burning that place down": DJ Khaled Grammy performance with a lighter sparks hilarious reactions

American musician DJ Khaled garnered hilarious reactions online after he was seen using a lighter mid-performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On February 5, the 47-year-old star was seen cheering for Busta Rhymes as he performed with Spliff Star on stage.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 DJ Khaled seconds away from burning that place down he better put that lighter away lmao DJ Khaled seconds away from burning that place down he better put that lighter away lmao

The 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop at the Grammys was put together by Questlove and had some of the biggest artists from hip-hop history performing on stage.

The line-up included Big Boi, De La Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, Nelly, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, Method Man, GloRilla, Scarface, and more.

Twitterati loses it at DJ Khaled using a lighter mid-performance at the Grammys

After the audience saw DJ Khaled enjoying the hip hop tribute with a lighter, they reacted to the situation hilariously. Several users could not believe that the I'm the One DJ was having one while attending the awards, while others joked that it'd be Khaled's fault if anything burned down.

Pamela Yamderson 🫦 @alllthingsposh Dj khaled w the lighter in the crowd LMAO Dj khaled w the lighter in the crowd LMAO

Shera Joyner @SheRA_Joyner If something caught on fire it would had been DJ Khaled fault out here with that lighter like that. If something caught on fire it would had been DJ Khaled fault out here with that lighter like that. https://t.co/FiO0224ind

brianna pirre @bsp_13 dj khaled won’t stop with that lighter man give it a rest! dj khaled won’t stop with that lighter man give it a rest!

Toi...totheworld @mstoilj Someone please get Dj Khaled with this lighter lmao 🤣 Someone please get Dj Khaled with this lighter lmao 🤣

bailey - AOTY @Bailey5SOS5 dj khaled is killing me with his lighter hahahaha dj khaled is killing me with his lighter hahahaha

fatima @lindoyoongii dj khaled with the lighter dj khaled with the lighter https://t.co/gpRKQJagCd

chandler 🎧 @grapejuicesues IS DJ KHALED HOLDING A LIGHTER IS DJ KHALED HOLDING A LIGHTER 😭😭😭

Gunz @TheGunzShow Jay Z straight up loving that performance. DJ Khaled running around with the lighter too. Jay Z straight up loving that performance. DJ Khaled running around with the lighter too. 😂

bri madness @brimadnesss DJ khaled and this damn lighter DJ khaled and this damn lighter 😭

j420, joey yanks, bill ✨ @eighty8bby Me every time the camera pans to Dj Khaled holding up a lighter Me every time the camera pans to Dj Khaled holding up a lighter https://t.co/7KSY5xFncb

DJ Khaled closed the 2023 Grammy Awards with a collaborative performance

The 2023 Grammy Awards, held on February 5 in Los Angeles, were concluded by DJ Khaled alongside other stars including John Legend, Fridayy, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, as they performed God Did.

The ensemble split their verses and sang their parts as a purple light flashed on them. Legend, however, sat behind the piano with others sitting behind a table, recreating the style of the Last Supper.

In between the verses of Lil Wayne and Ross, Khaled shouted:

"They didn't want us to win! So I made sure I was on the GRAMMYs stage with the biggest! This is for hip-hop!"

God Did bagged three nominations this year at the Grammys - Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. The album of the same title was also up for Best Rap Album.

The record producer also scored a nomination for BEAUTIFUL, which features SZA and Future, in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

He also bagged a nomination for Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) as a guest artist in the Album of the Year category.

God Did is DJ Khaled's one of the Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, that featured his hit single Staying Alive sung by Drake and Lil Baby.

Other performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards included Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Blinge, Luke Combs, Lizzo, and Brandi Carlile.

Poll : 0 votes