"Seconds away from burning that place down": DJ Khaled Grammy performance with a lighter sparks hilarious reactions

By Nikita Nikhil
Modified Feb 06, 2023 15:39 IST
DJ Khaled. (Photo via Getty Images)
DJ Khaled. (Photo via Getty Images)

American musician DJ Khaled garnered hilarious reactions online after he was seen using a lighter mid-performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On February 5, the 47-year-old star was seen cheering for Busta Rhymes as he performed with Spliff Star on stage.

dj khaled is a stage Dad durning this Hip Hop medley 😂 #Grammys2023 #Grammys https://t.co/Bg3VhFKFyv
DJ Khaled seconds away from burning that place down he better put that lighter away lmao

The 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop at the Grammys was put together by Questlove and had some of the biggest artists from hip-hop history performing on stage.

The line-up included Big Boi, De La Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, Nelly, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, Method Man, GloRilla, Scarface, and more.

Twitterati loses it at DJ Khaled using a lighter mid-performance at the Grammys

After the audience saw DJ Khaled enjoying the hip hop tribute with a lighter, they reacted to the situation hilariously. Several users could not believe that the I'm the One DJ was having one while attending the awards, while others joked that it'd be Khaled's fault if anything burned down.

Dj khaled w the lighter in the crowd LMAO
If something caught on fire it would had been DJ Khaled fault out here with that lighter like that. https://t.co/FiO0224ind
dj khaled won’t stop with that lighter man give it a rest!
Someone please get Dj Khaled with this lighter lmao 🤣
DJ Khaled’s lighter https://t.co/X44ZiP7I1U
dj khaled is killing me with his lighter hahahaha
dj khaled with the lighter https://t.co/gpRKQJagCd
IS DJ KHALED HOLDING A LIGHTER 😭😭😭
Jay Z straight up loving that performance. DJ Khaled running around with the lighter too. 😂
DJ khaled and this damn lighter 😭
Me every time the camera pans to Dj Khaled holding up a lighter https://t.co/7KSY5xFncb

DJ Khaled closed the 2023 Grammy Awards with a collaborative performance

The 2023 Grammy Awards, held on February 5 in Los Angeles, were concluded by DJ Khaled alongside other stars including John Legend, Fridayy, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, as they performed God Did.

The ensemble split their verses and sang their parts as a purple light flashed on them. Legend, however, sat behind the piano with others sitting behind a table, recreating the style of the Last Supper.

In between the verses of Lil Wayne and Ross, Khaled shouted:

"They didn't want us to win! So I made sure I was on the GRAMMYs stage with the biggest! This is for hip-hop!"
“God Did” live at the 65th Grammy Awards performed by @DJKhaled, JAY-Z (@sc), @JohnLegend, @LilTunechi, @RickRoss, and @Fridayy. #Grammys https://t.co/gmAOZcW5T4

God Did bagged three nominations this year at the Grammys - Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. The album of the same title was also up for Best Rap Album.

The record producer also scored a nomination for BEAUTIFUL, which features SZA and Future, in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

He also bagged a nomination for Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) as a guest artist in the Album of the Year category.

God Did is DJ Khaled's one of the Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, that featured his hit single Staying Alive sung by Drake and Lil Baby.

Other performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards included Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Blinge, Luke Combs, Lizzo, and Brandi Carlile.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
