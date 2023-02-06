"Seconds away from burning that place down": DJ Khaled Grammy performance with a lighter sparks hilarious reactions

American musician DJ Khaled garnered hilarious reactions online after he was seen using a lighter mid-performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
On February 5, the 47-year-old star was seen cheering for Busta Rhymes as he performed with Spliff Star on stage.
The 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop at the Grammys was put together by Questlove and had some of the biggest artists from hip-hop history performing on stage.
The line-up included Big Boi, De La Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, Nelly, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, Method Man, GloRilla, Scarface, and more.
Twitterati loses it at DJ Khaled using a lighter mid-performance at the Grammys
After the audience saw DJ Khaled enjoying the hip hop tribute with a lighter, they reacted to the situation hilariously. Several users could not believe that the I'm the One DJ was having one while attending the awards, while others joked that it'd be Khaled's fault if anything burned down.
DJ Khaled closed the 2023 Grammy Awards with a collaborative performance
The 2023 Grammy Awards, held on February 5 in Los Angeles, were concluded by DJ Khaled alongside other stars including John Legend, Fridayy, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, as they performed God Did.
The ensemble split their verses and sang their parts as a purple light flashed on them. Legend, however, sat behind the piano with others sitting behind a table, recreating the style of the Last Supper.
In between the verses of Lil Wayne and Ross, Khaled shouted:
"They didn't want us to win! So I made sure I was on the GRAMMYs stage with the biggest! This is for hip-hop!"
God Did bagged three nominations this year at the Grammys - Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. The album of the same title was also up for Best Rap Album.
The record producer also scored a nomination for BEAUTIFUL, which features SZA and Future, in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.
He also bagged a nomination for Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) as a guest artist in the Album of the Year category.
God Did is DJ Khaled's one of the Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, that featured his hit single Staying Alive sung by Drake and Lil Baby.
Other performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards included Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, Blinge, Luke Combs, Lizzo, and Brandi Carlile.