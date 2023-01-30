Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 'Freaks on Parade' Tour 2023: Tickets, dates and more 

American rock veterans Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced a co-headlining Freaks on Parade tour for this August. The tour will kick off on August 24 in Dallas, Texas, and stretch through September 24, 2023, in Arizona. The two artists will also make stops in Tampa, Raleigh, Des Moines, and Nashville, among other places. They will receive support from bands, including Ministry and Filter.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will perform separately at the Welcome to Rockville fest in May 2023. The headlining acts at the festival include Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, and Pantera.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will kick off their Freaks on Parade 2023 Tour on August 24

Tickets for the Freaks on Parade tour will be available from February 03 at 10.00 am CST from Live Nation or via Ticketmaster. A number of presales will also be available via the ticketing website. These include a Citi cardmember presale, artist presale, VIP package presale, and an official platinum presale that will go live on January 31 at 10.00 am CST.

Also available will be an artist presale that will go live on January 31 at 12.00 pm CST. A Live Nation and Spotify presale will be available from February 01 at 10.00 am CST.

August 24, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 26, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 29, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 30, 2023 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 01, 2023 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 02, 2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

September 05, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 06, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 08, 2023 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 09, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 10, 2023 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sep 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 16, 2023 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 19, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 20, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sep 22, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

September 23, 2023 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

September 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper collaborated in 1996, on the former’s Grammy-nominated solo Hands of Death (Burn Baby Burn). The song was written and performed by Alice Cooper. Rob Zombie, popular for his horror and sci-fi themes, released his seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, in 2021. Rob Zombie has also worked as a filmmaker and directed several films, including the remake of Halloween, the animated film The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, The Lord of Salem and 31, among others.

Alice Cooper is also set to separately hit the road in April, which will run through September. Cooper is also set to release a pictorial autobiography, Starring Alice Cooper. Cooper, who has been in the music industry for over five decades, indulges in stage performances that feature dramatic and eerie props, including pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, and baby dolls, among others.

