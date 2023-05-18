5 popular Paul Rudd movies to watch outside of the MCU

Given the popularity of Marvel movies, audiences instantly connect Paul Rudd to Ant-Man. His character has appeared in many Marvel movies, the latest being Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently streaming on Disney+. In this movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm, interact with new creatures, and embark on a new adventure.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie still managed to gross around $476 million worldwide. Although Marvel fans know him primarily as Ant-Man, Paul Rudd has had a long and illustrious acting career. He has acted in many successful movies that have received a lot of positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Clueless and 4 other Paul Rudd movies outside of MCU that are worth watching

1) Clueless (1995)

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless is a coming-of-age movie. The movie stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd. It focuses on a wealthy high-school student named Cher, played by Silverstone, who is coping with adolescence and trying to find true love.

Paul Rudd was 26 years old when he played the character of witty and down-to-earth Josh Lucas, who Cher ends up falling in love with. It is interesting to note that Clueless is Rudd's feature film debut.

2) I Love You, Man (2009)

Written and directed by John Hamburg, the movie stars Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, and Rashida Jones in lead roles. Here, Rudd plays Peter Klaven, who gets engaged to Zooey Rice (Rashida), but he doesn't have a friend who can be his best friend. He meets Sydney Fife (Jason) by chance, and they hit it off really well, but his bond with his new best friend starts to strain his relationship with his fiancé.

Paul Rudd has a nice sense of humor, which comes out throughout in this movie. His on-screen chemistry with Jason also helps make it that much more entertaining. If readers are looking for a movie that is light, funny and enjoyable then this is a great option.

3) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Directed by Adam McKay, this laugh riot has a star-studded cast, including Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Christina Applegate, Harrison Ford, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Meagan Good, and Dylan Baker.

In this sequel to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Ferrel's character Ron Burgundy is hired by New York's first 24-hour news channel, where he makes quite the impression with his new style of news coverage.

In this movie, Paul Rudd reprises the role of anchorman Brian Fantana, who believes he is a "ladies man." The humor and comedic timing of Ferrel, Rudd, Carell, and Koechner combine really well, and it is just hilarious when the four of them are together on screen. This is a great watch for when one wants something to make them laugh or lift their spirits.

4) Prince Avalanche (2013)

Directed by David Gordon Green, the movie stars Rudd and Emile Hirsch in the lead roles. The story is about two road-crew workers who spend the summer working together away from the city. Each with a different mindset, they have a hard time trying to understand each other.

Although the movie is a little slow, it is a great watch for those who enjoy cinematic films. It is thought-provoking and nice to see how the relationship between the two men evolves as they start communicating and sharing.

5) The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Written and directed by Rob Burnett, the movie stars Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, and Selena Gomez. The story is about a writer Ben Benjamin, played by Paul, who retires after going through a personal tragedy. He then decides to become a caregiver and meets Trevor, a disabled teen. They embark on an impromptu road trip that teaches them both about hope and the importance of friendship.

The movie is based on a novel titled The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison. The movie has fun and light moments but is also quite emotional and heart-warming. It touches on redemption and healing and is a great watch for when viewers want something that gives them food for thought afterwards. Moreover, Rudd gives an excellent performance, one that fans would not want to miss out on.

While it is true that Paul Rudd will always be known for his role in the Marvel movies, the talented actor has proven that Ant-Man is just one part of his story, and these five movies perfectly showcase that he has so much more to offer.

Poll : 0 votes