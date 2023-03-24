Shrinking season 1 episode 10 ending explained: All the improvements down the hill

Shrinking, the offbeat take on therapy, premiered on Apple TV in January 2023 and followed the eccentric psychiatrist Jimmy Lair (Jason Segel), who decided to take therapy sessions to a new level by exploring a technique that involved him telling the clients exactly how he thought about the respective cases. The finale showcased how far each of the clients have progressed in their respective lives.

The finale, titled Closure, also focused on one particular client who did not take Jimmy's advice in the most suitable way. The synopsis for the finale of Shrinking, which premiered on Thursday, March 24, read as:

"Season finale. As Brian's wedding approaches, Alice takes issue with how Jimmy is living his life. Liz learns a secret."

Shrinking season 1 episode 10 ending: So much closure and so many new things

Shrinking season 1 concluded with a near-perfect episode, which focused on both wrapping up the existing storylines and creating a crisis that would come into play in the upcoming season. The finale highlighted the journeys of all the characters.

It began with Sean (Luke Tennie), who was going through severe PTSD and anger problems. He had successfully reinvented himself and was about to start his own catering business.

Liz (Christa Miller) was dying to get more involved in a business. She asked Sean, and he graciously accepted it. Alice (Lukita Maxwell) had also come a long way since the premiere episode; the finale also showcased her vulnerabilities and her eventual redemption in a conversation with Jimmy. The latter also emphasized that he was always there for his daughter whenever the need arose.

Most importantly, Jimmy has also seemed to improve a lot since his downward spiral at the start of the installment. Shrinking season 1 was a journey mainly focused on Jimmy's eventual redemption after his drastic methods showed promise.

Jimmy was also back on the dating scene by the final episode and it was confirmed that there was something between him and Gaby (Jessica Williams). The latter also revealed to Liz in the finale that she was already falling for Jimmy.

Paul (Harrison Ford) also began repairing his damaged relationship with his daughter and was also seeing someone new. He also finally accepted and commended Jimmy on his new scandalous method of therapy in the finale.

The finale featured a heated sequence of Paul trying to avoid helping Gaby. He finally conceded after an argument with Liz. He rather dramatically stepped up for Gaby in the finale despite her already getting a job.

The finale concluded with the sweet wedding of Brian and Charles, shortly after Jimmy persuaded his father to take up the role of the best man and support his son on the most important day of his life. This concluded a perfect set of character arcs, with almost all characters ending up in a better place than they began, 'almost' being the keyword here.

Shrinking's final moments also saw Grace (Heidi Garner) walk up a hill with her abusive partner Donny (Tilky Jones), who managed to be toxic even then. As Donny walked to the steep edge of the hill, Grace recalled what Jimmy had told her about giving him a push. She ended up acting on it and pushed her abusive partner down the hill.

This created a serious problem for Jimmy, whose strategy eventually ended up doing something very negative. This story will possibly carry on to the second season of Shrinking.

All ten episodes of Shrinking are now streaming on Apple TV+.

