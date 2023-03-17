Apple TV+'s must-watch comedy-drama, Shrinking, premiered with its season 1 earlier this year and is scheduled to drop its episode 9 this Friday, March 17, at 12.00 am ET. The penultimate episode of the season, titled Moving Forward, will have a run time of 36 minutes.

Helmed by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segel, the plot of Shrinking centers on Segel's Jimmy, a therapist struggling with severe grief, who starts to violate ethical norms by telling his patients what he truly believes. Unsurprisingly, Jimmy's truth bombs have a profound impact on both his and the patients' lives.

Alongside Segel, the show, which was recently renewed for a second season, also stars Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Phodes, Jessica Williams as Gaby, and Christa Miller as Liz, among others.

The previous episode of Shrinking was rather dramatic, mostly because of Gaby's outburst and Jimmy grounding Alice

Episode 8 of Shrinking, titled Boop, which premiered last week, explored existing relationships and witnessed the development of new friendships.

The episode saw Paul trying to get in touch with Meg, however, she refused to speak, given that he previously rejected her offer to move in with them. Jimmy, on the other hand, spoke with his patient Grace and advised her to confront her abusive ex.

Later, when Alice learnt Jimmy and Gaby are having an affair and confronted them, they apologized to her, but Jimmy only made things worse by over-sharing. Alice then met Paul to vent out, and since the latter was going through his own issues, he simply told her to lay off Jimmy, after which Alice stormed off.

Jimmy was working out with Brian and Charlie when they decided to let him know that he cannot officiate their wedding, but he ignored them because he was too enthusiastic about the event. That night, when Brian went to see Jimmy to tell him the truth, the latter noticed that both Alice and his car were missing.

The trio then go to a garden party that Alice mentioned where they found her with a friend named Summer, and learnt that she is dating a college boy. Brian confessed to Jimmy that he opposed him officiating their nuptials. The three then scared Alice's college boyfriend before taking her home, where Jimmy grounded her, stepping up as a father.

Gaby invited Sean and Liz to Nico's art exhibition for moral support. Her ex-husband appeared to be doing quite well, which infuriated Gaby even more. She noticed a painting of herself, but Nico claimed his new girlfriend was the inspiration. Angered, Gaby created a commotion and claimed the painting is a portrait of her, but Liz and Sean took her away before things got out of hand.

The penultimate episode of Shrinking might witness Jimmy turn into a more responsible parent

Shrinking's upcoming episode, titled Moving Forward, will pick things up from where the previous episode ended.

In the previous episode, Jimmy grounded Alice for two months, which means time will allow her to rethink her life goals, also giving her additional time to focus on school and make plans for the future. Similarly, Sean will invest some serious time and energy into his catering company. Meanwhile, Gaby will start dating to compete with Nico and his new girlfriend and may even consider dating Jimmy.

Jimmy, on the other hand, inspired by Paul's words, will make some real progress and start working on himself to become a more responsible and affectionate parent. Meanwhile, Paul will apologize to Meg and accept her offer to move across the country for his family.

The synopsis for the penultimate episode states:

"Jimmy encourages an ambivalent Paul to accept a career achievement award; Sean approaches Liz with a business proposal."

Season 1 episode 9 of Apple TV+'s Shrinking premieres on March 17.

