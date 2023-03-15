Accused season 1 episode 8 on FOX: Release date, time, plot, and more details explored

Accused season 1, the highly gripping crime drama anthology series, makes its return with its upcoming episode 8, exclusively on FOX TV Network this Tuesday, March 14, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The series has been gleaned from Jimmy McGovern's British show of the same name.

Developed by Howard Gordon, the series has garnered a lot of positive responses from the audience since its debut on FOX due to its riveting storylines and engaging acting by the cast.

Without a shred of doubt, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what the new episode has in store for them, especially after Accused season 1 episode 7, titled, Brenda's Story, had some engaging sets of events, including a case involving an acerbic female stand-up comic.

Everything to know about Accused season 1's upcoming episode 8

Plot details explored

The forthcoming 8th episode of the series' 1st season has been titled, Laura's Story, and its official synopsis given by FOX TV Channel reads as follows:

"A grieving mother learns that facts and evidence are no match for viral misinformation when she discovers a growing online conspiracy."

The brief official description for the new episode provides the audience with clues regarding what to expect from it and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that viewers are in for quite an intriguing new episode, as they will witness a new case involving a grieving mother.

Followers of the show will also see the woman surrounded by the complexities of a developing huge online conspiracy. Thus, the new episode will take the audience on an engrossing journey.

Take a closer look at the Accused season 1's cast list

The promising cast list for the new FOX anthology show entails Michael Chiklis, Robert Wisdom, Jill Hennessy, Evan Marsh, Megan Boone, Oakes Fegley, Stephanie Nogueras, Aaron Ashmore, Joshua M. Castille, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Rachel Bilson, Lauren Ridloff, Reid Miller, Jack Davenport, August Maturo, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Donald Paul, Karen LeBlanc, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Wendell Pierce and many more.

The series made its debut on January 22, 2023, on FOX. The show's official description states:

"Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.''

The description continues:

"Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others -- forever.''

Catch episode 8 of Accused season 1 on FOX on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 pm ET.

