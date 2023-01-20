Accused release date, air time, plot, and more

Fox's new anthology drama series, Accused, is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show tells a different story in each episode and focuses on an accused in a case standing trial. It explores the numerous events that led to the trial.

The show stars several actors, including Shawn Doyle, Wendell Pierce, and many others playing key roles. Accused is helmed by Jimmy McGovern and is based on BBC One's critically acclaimed series of the same name.

Accused on Fox promises to be action-packed

A short trailer for Accused offers a peek into several cases expected to be explored in the upcoming anthology drama show. The trailer briefly depicts some of the key characters from the show. Wendell Pierce opens the trailer with a line that sets the tone:

''Reading people is my job.''

Not many other key details about the plot are revealed, but the trailer promises a lot of drama and action that fans of courtroom thrillers would undoubtedly love. Here's a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A crime anthology series where viewers are taken on the journey of the defendant. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, "Accused" holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. Viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it's too late to turn back.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a powerful courtroom drama that explores the intricacies involved in numerous cases and what led to the accused getting on the trial.

As per FanSided, Accused will have a total of 15 episodes. Details about the release schedule are not revealed yet.

A quick look at Accused cast, and more details

Accused stars Shawn Doyle in the role of Eric Broder. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect him to play an important role in the show. Doyle looks brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver an enthralling performance in the anthology drama series.

Apart from Accused, Shawn Doyle is widely known for his appearances in Star Trek: Discovery, Desperate Housewives, and The Last Mark, to name a few. Another key cast member is actor Wendell Pierce, who dominates the trailer with his raw charisma and screen presence.

The Wire fans will recognize Pierce as Bunk Moreland. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Jack Ryan, Burning Cane, Unsolved, and many more. The rest of the cast includes actors like Abigail Breslin, Rhea Perlman, Rachel Bilson, and many others portraying key roles.

Creator Jimmy McGovern is known for the 2010 series of the same name, Cracker, The Lakes, and many more.

You can watch Accused on Fox on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes