What time will Shrinking season 1 episode 10 air on Apple TV+? Release date, what to expect, and more

Shrinking season 1 will make a return with its highly awaited finale episode this Friday, March 24, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+. Created by Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, the first season of the feel-good dramedy has garnered a lot of positive responses from viewers for its heartwarming storyline and gripping acting by the lead cast.

It is safe to say that followers of Shrinking season 1 have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation to see what the finale episode has in store for them, especially after episode 9, Moving Forward, saw some pretty intense series of events, including Dr. Paul Rhoades deciding to go see his grandson's performance on stage.

Shrinking season 1 episode 10 (season finale) has been titled Closure

Plot details of the upcoming episode explored

The preceding episode, Moving Forward, ended on a heartfelt note with Dr. Paul Rhoades' visit pleasantly surprising his daughter Meg. It was one of the most memorable moments in the series' first installment as the audience witnessed Meg holding her father's hand in an affectionate way.

The anticipated episode 10 of the Apple TV+ series' first season has been titled Closure. The writer and director for the episode are yet to be disclosed by the streaming platform. A brief official synopsis for the season 1 finale, Closure, given by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"As Brian's wedding approaches, Alice takes issue with how Jimmy is living his life; Liz learns a secret."

Although the official synopsis for the finale episode does not give away much, the episode is expected to bring some highly immersing sets of events. By the looks of the brief official description, it is understandable that Jimmy will find himself in a tricky situation as his teenage daughter Alice will object to his way of living these days as his best friend Brian's wedding is almost here.

The new episode will also display Jimmy's next-door neighbor, Liz, discovering an astounding secret.

Take a closer look at the Shrinking season 1 cast list

The promising cast list for the show's first season entails:

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird

Jessica Williams as Gaby

Luke Tennie as Sean

Michael Urie as Brian

Lukita Maxwell as Alice

Christa Miller as Liz

Ted McGinley as Derek

Heidi Gardner as Grace

Lilan Bowden as Tia

Kimberly Condict as Wally

Devin Kawaoka as Charlie

Rachel Stubington as Summer

Lily Rabe as Meg

The now-beloved Apple TV+ series debuted on January 27, 2023. As stated in the show's official description, given by the streaming platform:

"A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives - including his own."

Catch the finale episode of Shrinking season 1, which arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 24, at 12 am ET.

