The Office: 5 epic Michael Scott awkward moments that will never be forgotten

When it comes to iconic TV characters, Michael Scott from The Office tops the list. Steve Carrell plays the legendary character in the American mockumentary TV show, which is based on the British sitcom of the same name. In addition to Carrell, the popular show features an ensemble cast including Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, and more.

While it is true that all Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees display eccentricities in some form or another, the one character who leads the pack is none other than regional manager Michael Scott.

Although he often refers to himself as the "world's best boss," it soon becomes apparent to viewers that he is far from that. But despite his flaws, of which there are many, fans love his eccentric personality and Michael Scott is one of the most popular characters from the show.

5 Michael Scott moments that cement his status as one of the most iconic TV characters of all time

1) Michael Scott runs over Meredith

Throughout the series, Michael has exhibited questionable behavior on multiple occasions, but this was one moment that was both shocking and hysterical.

The morning of the incident was relatively normal and Michael shared about not getting the job in New York with the documentary crew. In the car, he mentions that the year will be a good one and how things are finally falling into place, but moments later, he runs over Meredith in the company parking lot.

At the hospital, Meredith was given a precautionary rabies shot due to some unrelated animal bites, but Michael Scott used it to his advantage by claiming that he saved her from rabies. According to him, she would have never received the shot if he hadn't run her over with his car.

2) The Dundies

Many workplaces give out awards to boost employee morale, but when Michael Scott hosts an award show, it is bound to be cringe-worthy. Even though he thinks they are funny, the rest of the office, except Dwight, feels that the Dundies are insulting and demeaning.

Although he tries his best to make the Dundies entertaining, giving out controversial rewards such as the "Tight-A*s Award" surely creates a buzz among fans.

3) The dinner party

It would be an understatement if one says that Michael and Jan's relationship was complicated. When Pam, Jim, Angela, and Andy were invited to the couple's house for dinner, fans knew that they were in for a treat.

After a confusing house tour, awkward pre-dinner conversations, and raised tension levels at the dinner table, the entire party made it painfully obvious that Michael and Jan were not happy with each other. However, it was hilarious to see the way the guests reacted to the couple's outbursts.

4) Michael fires Pam

Michael has a skewed sense of humor and when he thought it would be funny to fake-fire Pam, it led to some of the most hilarious moments in The Office.

When Pam started crying, Michael tried to awkwardly pass off his behavior as a "morale-boosting" prank. When Pam called him out for it, he acted as if he did nothing wrong. A classic Michael Scott moment that fans won't forget.

5) Scott's tots

Michael loves to give people "good news" even though he can't follow up on his promises most of the time. In one such incident, he promised several third graders that he would pay for their college tuition, but when it is time for him to pay up, he falls short.

Michael Scott will do just about anything to make people like him. So, it wasn't out of character for him to make an empty promise but things spiraled out of control when the kids and the school took him seriously.

Flawed and self-centered, Michael Scott is also a legend, and these iconic cringe-worthy moments prove that The Office would be extremely dull without his eccentricities.

Poll : 0 votes