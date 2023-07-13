Natty Knocks cast list and characters explored

The new horror film, Natty Knocks, is all set for a limited theatrical release on Friday, July 21, 2023. The movie focuses on a babysitter and the kids she's looking after, who're in deep trouble as a brutal serial killer is after them. It depicts how she tries to protect herself and the kids from the killer whilst tackling a number of challenges and dangerous situations. A short synopsis of the horror film, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''On Halloween Eve, a small-town babysitter and the kids she is looking after must survive the horrors of serial killer Abner Honeywell.''

The film stars Charlotte Fountain-Jardim and Bill Moseley in key roles, along with numerous others essaying important supporting characters. Natty Knocks is directed by noted director Dwight H. Little and written by Benjamin Olson.

Natty Knocks cast list: Charlotte Fountain-Jardim and others star in new horror film

1) Charlotte Fountain-Jardim as Britt

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim features in the role of Britt in Natty Knocks. Britt is the babysitter who's forced to run for her life along with the kids she's looking after from a brutal killer. She's the protagonist of the story and it's her journey that forms the crux of the narrative.

Charlotte Fountain-Jardin looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from her in the movie. Apart from Natty Knocks, she's played quite a few minor roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Evil Lives Here, and more.

2) Bill Moseley as Abner Honeywell

Prominent horror movie star Bill Moseley reportedly portrays the character of Abner Honeywell in the new horror flick. Abner is the serial killer who's after Britt and the kids. He's the villain of the story and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character will be explored in the film.

Based on his previous works, viewers can expect another staggering performance from Moseley in the film. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Carnivàle, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Slayer: The Repentless Killogy, Gothic Harvest, and Holliston, to name a few.

3) Danielle Harris as Diane Henderson

Danielle Harris essays the character of Diane Henderson in Natty Knocks. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a pivotal role in the story.

Fans will recognize Danielle Harris as a scream queen who's played many memorable roles in several horror movies over the years like the Halloween franchise, Urban Legend, Stake Land, and many more. She's also starred in TV shows like That's Life, Roseanne, and The West Wing, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars various others playing significant supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Jaime Bergman as Katie Hales

William Shockley as Officer Brooks

Robert Englund as Mr. Meredeth

Dawn Noel as Margo

Marcus Mitchell as Ken

Jennifer Lee Laks as Maude

Will Murden as Rick

Channah Zeitung as Jolie

Noen Perez as Robbie

Thomas Robie as Wyatt Henderson

Don't miss Natty Knocks, releasing in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023, in select theaters.

