"What about the p*dophilia?": Sabrina Carpenter fans slam Diocese of Brooklyn for removing priest who allowed her to film Feather at church

A Catholic priest was stripped of his duties for permitting pop star Sabrina Carpenter to shoot a music video in his Brooklyn church. The video was released on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. By the end of the week, the Diocese of Brooklyn removed Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello from his post at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish.

In the video for her song Feather, the 24-year-old singer can be seen dancing and walking in the Church in a black tulle dress and veil after killing the various toxic men around her. In another shot near the altar, Carpenter is seen posing surrounded by pastel-colored coffins. Since its release, Feather has received over 11 million views.

However, internet users were not convinced by the decision, calling it too harsh. Many brought past Church controversies where there have been many instances of priests being accused of abusing children.

According to a 2004 research study by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, over 4,300 Catholic priests or deacons have been accused of underage sexual abuse by 10,660 minors between 1950 and 2002.

Why did Sabrina Carpenter's Feather video create controversy?

Sabrina Carpenter's music video was met with outrage, especially from Robert Brennan, the Diocese of Brooklyn, who said he was "appalled at what was filmed."

Brennan claimed that Gigantiello did not follow the "diocesan policy" for shooting videos on church property, which included reviewing the scenes and the script. The Catholic News Agency, which was the first to report the development, explained that on Saturday, November 4, the priest was stripped of his administrative duties and role as the Vicar for development.

To make amends, the Williamsburg House of Worship held a "Mass of Reparation" on November 4. According to a statement by the Press Secretary for the Diocese, John Quaglione, the mass was attended by 50 people, who appeared “visibly upset by what had been filmed inside their church.” Brennan stated that the mass “restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm” done when Sabrina Carpenter “desecrated” the parish.

"What is so appalling about a music video?": Internet users react to Sabrina Carpenter's Feather music video controversy

As news of Monsignor Gigantiello being removed from his duties for permitting Sabrina Carpenter to shoot her music video spread, internet users were quick to express disappointment in the decision.

Below are some reactions seen under @PopCrave's post about the development on X (formerly Twitter):

Following backlash to Sabrina Carpenter's music video, Gigantiello apologized in a Facebook post on the Church's page. He explained that after an online search did not reveal "anything questionable," he approved the project to "strengthen bonds" between younger artists and the church community.

In an email to The New York Times, he also stated that he was told a funeral scene would be featured in the Sabrina Carpenter music video. However, this scene was later cut, and the final edit was "not what was initially presented."