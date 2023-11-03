Where was Sabrina Carpenter’s new song "Feather” shot? Catholic Bishop reportedly appalled over singer’s graphic MV filmed inside Church

Sabrina Carpenter released her newest single, Feather, on August 4, 2023. The single originally peaked at number 22 on the Kiwi singles chart and at number 24 on the Singapore singles chart. The singer recently released the music video for the song, shot at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on October 30, 2023.

The video proved as popular as the single, with over 2.8 million views on YouTube so far. However, the video is not popular with one organization, the Catholic Church, particularly its New York branch. The Diocese of Brooklyn issued a statement regarding the incident with the music video, stating:

“[Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan] is appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn. The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script."

The Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary was founded in 1863. It is one of the primary parish of the Lithuanian Catholics in New York who first started emigrating to the country while it was still a colony in 1659.

More on the Catholic Church's displeasure with Sabrina Carpenter's music video

Sabrina Carpenter's music video for Feather, directed by Mia Barnes, features the singer attempting to go about her day, only for several men to hound her and treat her inappropriately. Eventually, while at the gym, a fight breaks out over the singer, which results in the men at the gym killing each other.

Subsequently, while riding the elevator, a man takes a photo up the singer's skirt, in response to which she kills him. The video ends with the singer in a tulle dress and veil, attending the funeral of the dead men, after which she drives away in a pink hearse.

According to the statement released by the Catholic News Agency, there was miscommunication on the production company, Freenjoy production company, regarding the content of the video:

"The production company failed to accurately represent the video content. Bishop Brennan “is taking this matter seriously and will be looking into it further."

Neither Sabrina Carpenter nor Mia Barnes or Freenjoy production company have issued any statements regarding the matter as of now. There have not been any further statements by Bishop Brennan either.

More on Sabrina Carpenter's music career

Sabrina Carpenter released her debut studio album, Eyes Wide Open, released on April 14, 2015. The album was a minor success and peaked at number 43 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer had her first major album success with her second studio album, Evolution, which was released on October 14, 2016. The album peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released two more studio albums, Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II, in 2018 and 2019, respectively. These two albums failed to be as successful as her second album, and subsequently, she switched labels to Island Records.

Sabrina Carpenter released her newest album, Emails I Can't Send, on July 15, 2022. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Glamour Magazine on March 17, 2023, the singer stated:

"So the album, for me, was really a time capsule of a special time in my life when I dealt with many things for the first time...all these songs are based on real nights or experiences and reflecting and foreshadowing.... So I think that is what's really special about it. It just feels like it encapsulated a lot of really special moments in my life."

The album peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 27 on the Kiwi album chart. The latter is her first entry on said chart. The album has also been ranked 19 on The 50 Best Albums of 2022 list by Billboard Magazine.

Sabrina Carpenter started her career by posting videos of her singing on YouTube. She got her first acting role on the NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, she is well-known primarily for her role as Maya on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World, a spin-off of the popular '90s sitcom Boy Meets World.