My Life with the Walter Boys complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Get ready for an incredible tale based on Ali Novak's well-known Wattpad novel as the much-awaited release of My Life with the Walter Boys draws near. The literary gem has received an incredible 80 million reads, and its candidature for a Goodreads Choice award has increased the excitement surrounding its impending 10-episode Netflix adaptation.

The countdown ends on December 7, 2023, when the show premieres on Netflix. So join fans around the world for a wild adventure and get into all the different parts of Jackie Howard's life-changing journey.

Whether one is a die-hard fan of Wattpad novels or just starting, one should be sure to save the date for an emotional journey that goes beyond a typical storyline.

Is My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix yet? When do all episodes drop?

Yes, the eagerly awaited My Life with the Walter Boys is set to make its Netflix debut on December 7, 2023. On this date, all episodes of this upcoming Netflix Original will be available for streaming. It's a fun family comedy, a series about growing up, created by Melanie Halsall and inspired by Ali Novak's novel from 2014.

Back in June 2021, Variety spilled the beans on this awesome production headed by Ed Glauser and Melanie Halsall from Komixx Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. They're promising to take us on a feel-good journey into the Walter family's world, right on our favorite streaming platform.

What happens in My Life with the Walter Boys?

The show follows the epic adventures of 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Image via Netflix)

The Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys follows the life-changing adventures of 15-year-old Jackie Howard (played by Nikki Rodriguez). After a really sad event, Jackie decides to leave her fancy life in Manhattan and move in with her mom's friend Katherine and her husband George in the countryside of Colorado.

But here's the kicker: the Walter family has ten sons, and now Jackie finds herself caught in a crazy love triangle with brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry). Created by Melanie Halsall and co-written with Ali Novak, this show delves into all the messy dynamics of family and the rollercoaster of teenage emotions.

Coming out on December 7, 2023, it's got 10 episodes that'll take fans on a thrilling journey of love and finding oneself.

Does My Life with the Walter Boys have a sequel?

Ali Novak wrote an unpublished sequel called My Life as a Walter Boy, which is narrated by Cole and takes place four years after the first book. But here's the thing: Novak has clarified that there won't be a published sequel. However, there's a little bit of hope because of the TV show adaptation.

If the show does well, Novak has hinted that there might be a sequel in the works. This would give fans an even deeper look into the story of a 15-year-old girl trying to find her way in Colorado after a devastating loss in her family.

My Life with the Walter Boys invites viewers to delve into the fascinating nuances of love, family, and teenage for an unforgettable viewing experience.