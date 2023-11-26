Barbie sequel rejected by feminists because Ken was allegedly more popular

In a surprising twist, the highly successful Barbie sequel faces unexpected hurdles as Margot Robbie, the lead actress and executive producer, hints at the rejection of a potential sequel. The revelation comes amid speculation that Ken, Barbie's iconic counterpart, may have overshadowed the beloved doll in terms of popularity.

Barbie made over $1.4 billion at the box office and starred Ryan Gosling as Beach Ken. Robbie's comments, made during an appearance on Variety's Power of Women's red carpet, have ignited discussions about the dynamics behind the decision and the role of feminist perspectives in shaping the entertainment landscape.

Barbie sequel prospects in doubt

Despite the resounding success of the recent Barbie film, which earned its place as the highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office, prospects for a sequel seem uncertain. Margot Robbie's statement to the Associated Press,

“I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like [director] Greta [Gerwig] put everything into this movie. So I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Speculating whether they will make a sequel, she also touched on what she believed the original movie's box office success meant, stating,

“I’d say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn’t have to be a sequel, or a prequel, or a remake. It can be totally original and still be big. Given a big budget to do that and just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is I think, you know, a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

She added,

“It’s really important that Barbie did well. As much as it is nice, it’s also really important that it does well so people can also in future have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly.”

As an executive producer on the project, Robbie's influence in the decision-making process is undeniable. But given how well this movie did at the box office, it's difficult to believe David Zaslav and the execs at Warner Bros. Discovery and Mattel won't make a sequel, even though Robbie suggests they might not.

Ken's alleged popularity dominance

Viewer reactions on YouTube

Robbie's subtle reference to the film's focus on the female lead has sparked speculations about the character's perceived dominance in audience appeal. Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken, whose storyline had a more underdog element to it, also had a resounding success with the audience.

This was a matter of huge debate online between feminists, film enthusiasts, and fanboys after the movie’s premiere. Whether the film should’ve done away with the Kens completely is still a matter of contention amongst some. The question now arises whether Ken will have a role if a sequel is indeed green-lit.

Fans commenting on Ken's popularity in the Barbie movie

Barbie 2023: An overview

Barbie, a fantasy comedy film that graced theaters in 2023, had the distinction of being the first-ever live-action adaptation of Mattel's iconic fashion dolls. The storyline embarked on a poignant journey of self-discovery for these central characters as Barbie encountered an existential crisis.

Helmed by director Greta Gerwig and co-written alongside Noah Baumbach, this cinematic endeavor showcased Margot Robbie in the titular role, with Ryan Gosling taking on the character of Ken. Alongside Robbie, the film boasted an ensemble cast featuring America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

The reception for the film was nothing short of extraordinary, garnering widespread critical acclaim for its innovative take on Barbie's portrayal, infused humor, and subversive storytelling.

The unique cultural impact of the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, encouraging audiences to view Warner Brothers’ Barbie and Universal's Oppenheimer as a double feature, added an intriguing layer to its success.