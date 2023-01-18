Boy Meets World cast: Where are the actors now?

The iconic sitcom of the 1990s, Boy Meets World, has been grabbing quite a lot of headlines in recent times. The first news came last week when, Ben Savage, who portrayed the main character of Cory Matthews on the show, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

The second piece of news was about another lead actor William Daniel's wife narrating details about their “painful open marriage” on a promotional tour for her memoir, titled Middle of the Rainbow.

The third development was about Candace Cameron Bure, who guest appeared in Boy Meets World. Her comments about HIV made in 2015 were called out by Who's the Boss? actor Danny Pintauro on David Yontef's podcast, Behind The Velvet Rope.

In this light, let’s find out where the Boy Meets World cast members are now and what they are up to.

Ben Savage: The leader of Boy Meets World

For his Boy Meets World stint, Ben Savage was nominated four times at the Young Artist Awards and won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in 2000. The Stanford University graduate did some great work before the coming-of-age sitcom as well.

He made his debut in the 1989 film Little Monsters, playing Eric Stevenson, the protagonist's younger brother. In 1990, he received a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture for his efforts.

His subsequent prominent roles included TV movies She Woke Up (1992), McDonald's Family Theatre Presents: Aliens for Breakfast (1995), ABC Event Series, Wild Palms (1993), Tony Award-winner Israel Horovitz's play Unexpected Tenderness, and Swimming Upstream (2002).

Savage (42) was last seen in Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez (2022).

William Daniels, the teacher in Boy Meets World

William Daniels is a two-time Emmy Award-winning actor who played the role of Cory’s teacher (later principal) George Feeny in the fan-favorite sitcom. Apart from the ABC show, he’s known for The Graduate, Two for the Road, the musical film 1776, and Captain Nice, among others.

The 95-year-old actor’s last TV appearance was in Girl Meets World, a spin-off of Boy Meets World. He was last seen in the 2020 film Superintelligence.

Other important characters in this sitcom:

1) Betsy Randle: Randle was Cory’s mother Amy Matthews, in the sitcom. Initially, she worked as a real estate agent, but as the show progressed, Matthews became an art gallery worker. Randle, a Chicago native, went on to star in The Nightmare Room, The Beat, Charmed, Adam Ruins Everything, and Painter in later years.

2) Bonnie Bartlett: Daniels’ wife of over 70 years, actress Bonnie Bartlett, portrayed Dean Bolander in Boy Meets World. Her character was of the university Dean who ended up marrying Feeny.

Bartlett, now 93, is also known for the TV series Little House on the Prairie and the medical drama series St. Elsewhere. She was last seen on two episodes of Better Call Saul.

3) Will Friedle: Friedle was Cory’s elder brother Eric Randall Matthews in the series. The Connecticut native is also noted for his voice performances in Batman Beyond (1999–2001), Kim Possible (2002–07), The Secret Saturdays (2008), Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008–11), ThunderCats (2011–12), Transformers franchise and Guardians of the Galaxy.

4) Rider Strong: Apart from his portrayal as Cory’s bestie Shawn Hunter, Rider Strong is also noted for the cult supernatural film Cabin Fever (2002) and for co-writing-directing the independent film Irish Twins (2008).

In 2015, the Californian was honored with the Young Artist Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award. Too Late (2013) and Mighty Magiswords remain his latest film and TV show, respectively.

Watch Boy Meets World on Disney+ or rent/purchase it on platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

