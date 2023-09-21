Dream Scenario full cast list explored

A compelling cast has often proven to be a winning criterion when it comes to successful movies and from the looks of it, A24's Dream Scenario is on its way to becoming one.

Featuring Nicolas Cage in a look that adds another style to his recent diversified lookbook, the film features an impeccable acting cast including Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Dylan Baker, Tim Meadows, Noah Centineo, Amber Midthunder, and Nicholas Braun among others.

The official trailer, which was released on September 19, 2023, promises viewers another fantastical yet captivating exploration of relationships and stardom.

Dream Scenario features Nicolas Cage heading a stellar cast

1) Nicolas Cage as Paul Matthews

Marking the first-ever collaboration between the Academy Award-winning production house A24 and another Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario is a project that redefines the caliber of a star that has had his low moments in the recent past.

Nicolas Cage portrays the role of Paul Matthews, an evolutionary biologist and a family man who is rather out of luck and ordinary in his way of life. His life is turned upside down as he encounters stardom that is unexplained except for the fact that he starts appearing in people's dreams. His other successful movies include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), Renfield (2021), and The Flash (2023).

2) Julianne Nicholson as Janet Matthews

Julianne Nicholson plays Janet Matthews, Paul's wife in the movie who claims that the couple live a life which is rather on the quiet side. She seems skeptical about the situation and calls it strange when Paul tells her that he has been receiving countless messages from strangers online. In the trailer, she says,

"This is strange. Maybe you should take a minute and think before you do anything drastic."

When approached with the question of how she might think Paul is dealing with the sudden fame, Nicholson's character replies,

"We're not even the type of people that like attention, you know?"

Nicholson is popular for breathing life into her characters as she has done before with Ivy Weston in August: Osage County (2013), Diane Rawlinson in I, Tonya (2017), and Det. Megan Wheeler in Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2006-2009). She was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance as Lori Ross in Mare of Easttown (2021).

3) Michael Cera as Trent

Michael Cera plays the role of the head of a viral marketing firm that has Paul Matthews on their list of interviewees. He can be spotted in the trailer at the head of a table sporting a cap and a stache as he quips,

"I wish I was the one people were dreaming about."

Michael Cera needs no introduction when it comes to his work in the film industry. He has been the face of Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and has evolved to work on big-scale projects such as Barbie (2023). His role as Paulie Bleeker in Juno (2007) earned him multiple accolades.

More on the Dream Scenario cast

Dream Scenario boasts of a cast that includes many well-known faces.

The cast list additionally features:

Tim Meadows as Brett, the dean of Paul’s college

Dylan Gelula as Molly, Trent's assistant

Dylan Baker as Richard, a colleague of Paul

Kate Berlant as Mary, Trent's business partner

Lily Bird as Sophie Matthews, Paul's daughter

Jessica Clement as Hannah Matthews, Paul's daughter

Cara Volchoff as Candice

Noah Centineo as Dylan

Nicholas Braun as Brian Berg

Amber Midthunder as Haley

Dream Scenario blends seasoned veterans with emerging talent thereby promising a film that is set to be emotionally resonant with the masses. It has been scheduled for a November 22, 2023 release by A24.