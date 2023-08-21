6 best Margot Robbie films apart from Barbie 

When it comes to iconic Margot Robbie films, Barbie undoubtedly tops the chart. Since Barbie is one of the most well-known dolls across the globe, people were understandably excited when a live-action movie was announced.

Director Greta Gerwig presented a fresh new perspective on Barbie, and seeing the movie's box office numbers, it is evident that movie lovers have embraced this version of Barbie with open arms.

Of course, Margot Robbie in the lead is charming, endearing, and positively mesmerizing. Fans of the actor are celebrating the heart and spirit she brings to her character.

However, it should be mentioned that this is not the first time the talented actor has amazed the audience with her acting abilities. Robbie has had an illustrious career so far and has been a part of many intriguing projects that are as entertaining and enjoyable as Barbie.

The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya and 4 other Margot Robbie films that should be on every fan's watchlist

1) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this Leonardo DiCaprio starrer focuses on the rise and downfall of entrepreneur and former stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Stratton Oakmont's firm made a fortune by engaging in corruption and fraud. But, the high-flying life doesn't last for long, especially with the SEC and FBI closing in.

Robbie plays the role of Naomi Lapaglia, who has an affair with Belfort (DiCaprio). He ultimately ends up divorcing his wife when she finds out and gets married to Naomi. She is pretty and sassy and knows just how to use her attractiveness to get what she wants.

This Margot Robbie film helped put her on the map, and movie lovers could see her potential to become a rising star in the industry.

2) Suicide Squad (2016)

When it comes to Margot Robbie's films that showcase her acting range, this one definitely stands out. This is the first time viewers meet Robbie as the kooky and eccentric Harley Quinn. In the movie, imprisoned supervillains, including Quinn, are recruited for a dangerous mission in exchange for reduced sentences.

In terms of entertainment and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, this Margot Robbie film has everything to keep the audience hooked from the beginning. Robbie's performance made a definite mark on DC fans, and she reprised the role in Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

3) Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017)

This Margot Robbie film, directed by Simon Curtis, focuses on A. A. Milne, the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, and his family. Domhnall Gleeson plays Milne, and Robbie dons the role of his wife, Daphne Milne. The story also puts focus on Milne's son, Christopher Robin, who is the inspiration behind the character of the same name in his father's works.

Emotional and heart-warming, this Margot Robbie film highlights the bond between parents and children and how they can help each other grow and heal. It is not a fast-paced narrative, but plenty of meaningful lessons are to be learned for the observant viewer.

4) I, Tonya (2017)

A mockumentary, this Margot Robbie film takes the viewer through Tonya Harding's ice skating career. It also shares a different narrative with regard to the assault on Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. The movie doesn't explicitly state whether the events presented are factual, leaving the interpretation up to the audience to determine for themselves.

Robbie perfectly portrayed the vulnerability of her character that is rooted to her traumatic childhood. Allison Janney also gives a strong performance as Harding's abusive mother.

5) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this is the second Margot Robbie film on this list that stars Robbie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. It mainly focuses on an actor named Rick Dalton, who is slowly losing popularity, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who attempts to regain the lost fame in 1969 Los Angeles. However, they will have to meander through quite a few twists along the way.

Robbie dons the role of American actress and model Sharon Tate, who appeared in multiple advertisements, shows, and movies in the 1960s. Well-written and executed, this Margot Robbie film is exactly what you want when you are looking for something entertaining to watch.

6) Bombshell (2019)

This Margot Robbie film has a stellar star cast that includes Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, and Kate McKinnon, among others. The story focuses on the experiences of women working at Fox News who wanted the world to know about CEO Roger Ailes and the se*ual harassment they faced at work.

Robbie plays the role of Kayla Pospisil and portrays how her character goes from being starstruck to working at Fox to becoming disillusioned after facing harassment during a meeting in Ailes' office. Undoubtedly, all the female leads in this Margot Robbie film bring their A-game, which makes it deserving of a spot on your watchlist.

These Margot Robbie films prove that the actor has a knack for choosing her projects wisely, and all of them have allowed her to explore her acting abilities that have continued to grow and develop. Fans will be hoping that she will continue to push herself as an actor in the future as well.