Holland, Michigan: Plot, cast, and everything we know so far about Nicole Kidman's new thriller film

Holland, Michigan is an upcoming film for Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mimi Cave and written by Andrew Sodroski, the thriller features a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Here is the official logline of Holland, Michigan, as stated by IMDB:

"A thriller centered on a woman who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband's true, dark secret life."

Holland, Michigan (Image via IMDb)

Plot details of Nicole Kidman's thriller film Holland, Michigan

Holland, Michigan is a gripping thriller film starring Nicole Kidman. The story revolves around a woman who suspects her husband of cheating, leading her to engage in an affair of her own. However, as she delves deeper, she uncovers her spouse's true, dark secret life.

The plot was initially described during its 2013 production as a "suburban thriller laced with black humor," drawing comparisons to the acclaimed black comedy crime drama series Fargo. The show focuses on different towns and eras, unraveling murder mysteries with a touch of humor.

In the 2022 project announcement, the movie was characterized as more of a "Hitchcock-style thriller," hinting at heightened suspense and psychological tension. It remains to be seen whether the film will lean more toward dark humor or delve deeper into the crime mystery genre.

Nicole Kidman looks set to deliver a captivating and suspenseful performance, immersing audiences in the twisted secrets and complexities of the movie.

The star-stunned cast of Holland, Michigan

Nicole Kidman, the Academy Award-winning and Emmy-winning actress, leads an all-star cast in the upcoming drama film.

Known for her exceptional performances in acclaimed works like Rabbit Hole and Big Little Lies, Kidman has established herself as a versatile and highly-regarded talent. Her impressive filmography includes notable projects such as The Hours, Cold Mountain, Being the Ricardos, and more.

Kidman's future endeavors are equally exciting, as she is set to star in the action series Lioness on Paramount+ and reprise her role as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Joining Kidman in the film are Gael García Bernal, known for his leading role in the drama series Mozart in the Jungle, Matthew Macfadyen, renowned for his performance in Succession, and Jude Hill, recognized for his work in Torn.

More about Nicole Kidman's new thriller film

Windmill Island Gardens (Image via Bridge Michigan)

Nicole Kidman's new thriller film, produced by the actress herself, alongside Per Saari and Peter Dealbert, has generated significant anticipation. Filming took place in Holland, Michigan, specifically at the scenic Windmill Island Gardens.

Principal photography also occurred in Nashville, Tennessee, with actress Sennott traveling to the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, for premieres of her upcoming releases in March 2023.

The film is a collaborative effort between production companies Blossom Films and Pacific View Management & Productions, with distribution handled by Amazon Studios. With these intriguing details, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated thriller.

Stay tuned for updates on the thrilling film Holland, Michigan.

