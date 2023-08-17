Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Who stars in the upcoming animated adaptation? 

The upcoming Japanese-American web series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is here to embark on an adventure that captures the essence of self-discovery and the pursuit of dreams. While the cast of the much-celebrated 2010 film adaptation returns as voice actors, the eight-part series will be directed by animator Abel Góngora and executive produced by Edgar Wright.

The animated project has been developed for Netflix by the creator of the novels along with BenDavid Grabinski. The teaser dropped on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, showcases character designs picked from the novels themselves thus catering to the comic fans.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is slated for a November 17, 2023 release.

Introducing the star-studded cast of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

1) Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Michael Austin Cera will be returning as the crowd-favorite live-action Scott Pilgrim who is seen to be falling for a new girl in town, namely, Ramona Flowers. Scott's band S*x Bob-Omb can be seen in the teaser belting out their rock anthem at a gig.

Michael Cera is presently looking into funding options for his directorial debut as per August 2023 reports.

2) Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Scott's dream girl, Ramona Flowers, who is introduced as the ninja delivery girl from Amazon Canada. Scott meets her in a dream followed by an actual date in a snow-covered Toronto.

The American actress and singer, Winstead, is known for her roles in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Fargo.

3) Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Satya Sorab Bhabha plays Matthew Patel who is the first Evil Ex of Ramona Flowers. In this series, viewers shall witness Scott going up against bands and Ramona's exes to make his way to his dream in life.

Satya Bhabha is popular for his role as Shivrang in the second season of New Girl and has also appeared in shows like Gossip Girl, Sense8, and Eastsiders.

4) Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Wallace Wells is Pilgrim's gay roommate who expresses interest towards Scott even though he has no feelings towards Wells. He encourages Scott to take his relationship with Ramona ahead to get to the next level of maturity while he signs the lease with his mature boyfriend Mobile.

Kieran Culkin's character Roman Roy in the superhit HBO television series Succession has won him a Critics' Choice Television Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

5) Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Chris Evans plays Lucas Lee, Ramona's second evil ex-boyfriend, who has taken to acting from skateboarding. Scott faces Lee to win over Ramona in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Following his exit from the Marvel Universe, Chris Evans is set to star in Netflix's Pain Hustlers opposite Emily Blunt.

6) Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Scott's younger sister Stacey Pilgrim will be reprised by the talented Anna Kendrick. Kendrick has previously appeared in Up in the Air and Dummy for which she was nominated for an Academy Award in 2009 and a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020.

Stacey works with Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza) and is also friends with Ramona.

More on the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off cast

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off additionally features the rest of the 2010 movie cast which includes the following actors:

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off releases on November 17, 2023.