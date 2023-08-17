Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a brand new and highly anticipated Japanese-American anime show that has been adapted from the renowned Canadian cartoonist Bryan Lee O'Malley's highly celebrated graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim. O'Malley has acted as both the writer and developer of the web anime series, along with BenDavid Grabinski. The series is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on November 17, 2023.

Similar to the graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will revolve around the lead characters Scott Pilgrim and his true love Ramona Flowers, and her seven evil exes.

On August 16, 2023, Netflix dropper the official teaser trailer for the upcoming anime series.

The trailer has provided the audience with intriguing glimpses of what is about to come their way in the new anime series.

By the looks of it, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will take fans of the graphic novel series and especially those who have watched the 2010 live-action movie adaptation of it, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, on a nostalgic ride into the chaotic yet charming world of Scott Pilgrim.

From storyline to cast, 3 major takeaways from the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer

1) Scott Pilgrim has to defeat all 7 evil exes in order to date New Yorker Ramona Flowers

A still from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Image Via IMDb)

As showcased in the official teaser trailer, the upcoming anime web series on Netflix will stay true to the nature of the original graphic novel series. From the glimpses of the trailer, it can be gathered that Scott Pilgrim is trying his best to date a high schooler and New Yorker Ramona Flowers.

Scott seems madly in love with her, so much so that he is ready to take on all her seven evil lovers, who are highly powerful. He seems quite steadfast and takes the necessary actions to be in a peaceful relationship with his dream girl Ramona.

However, the evil exes are also ready to give him a hard time when he tries to make his moves with the New Yorker.

2) The original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returns to reprise their respective roles in the Netflix anime series

A still from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Image Via IMDb)

One of the biggest highlights of the new animated Netflix series is that the entire original cast of the 2010 live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is reprising their voice roles in the web series.

The returning voice cast list includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil and Alison Pill as Kim Pine, among others.

3) The anime show will translate the chaotic energy of the hit graphic novel series

A still from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Image Via IMDb)

The trailer displays that there will be several moments of utmost chaos throughout the entire web anime series, which is one of the most thrilling elements of the original comic book series.

The structure of the storyline and the frantic battle-offs seem to be the perfect fit for the anime version.

Thus, it's safe to say that, fans can totally expect chaos unleashed from the upcoming web show. It will be quite interesting to see if the promising series will live up to viewers' expectations.

Don't forget to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which will arrive on November 17, 2023, on Netflix.