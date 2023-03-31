Scott Pilgrim anime: Expected release date, cast, adaptation details, and more

The Scott Pilgrim anime series, whose release date has yet to be announced, is set to premiere on Netflix. Nevertheless, fans are incredibly excited to hear of the project's confirmation and imminent arrival. Furthermore, fans are theorizing that the series will be complete and ready to watch by early 2024.

This excitement has led to both old and new fans alike looking to read the Scott Pilgrim comic, whether once again or for the first time. Fortunately, fans can find the critically acclaimed comic series from author and illustrator Bryan Lee O'Malley at a number of popular online and physical retailers.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Scott Pilgrim anime series, as well as speculates on what to expect from the premiere episode.

Scott Pilgrim anime series set to reimagine original comic book series yet again

Expected release date, where to watch

As of this article’s writing, it’s unknown what the Scott Pilgrim anime release date will be, with no confirmed release year or window, let alone a full official date. Nevertheless, with the teaser trailer having been released on the morning of Thursday, March 30, 2023, a rough estimate of exactly when the series will be released can be given.

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime series will likely premiere on the streaming platform sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. Previous Science Saru anime series like Garo and Space Dandy had premiere dates that were typically one year after the initial announcement of the series. As a result, late 2023 or early 2024 is the most likely expected release window for the series.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World anime series will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix given its announcement as a Netflix Original anime series. The streaming service should be distributing the series internationally as well, meaning fans all over the world can tune into the platform later this year or early next to check out the series.

Cast and adaptation details

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast is set to see the full cast from the beloved feature-length film adaptation return to their respective roles. This includes Michael Cera as the titular protagonist, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and more. The following is the current cast list:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Science Saru is animating the series, likely best otherwise known for their work on Space Dandy and Devilman Crybaby. O’Malley is both writing the project and serving as an executive producer as well as being listed as a showrunner. It is currently unknown if the Amanaguchi Scott Pilgrim soundtrack will also be returning, but fans can expect Amanaguchi to have some musical role to play in the coming series.

What to expect (speculative)

Anamanaguchi @anamanaguchi so... we've been working on something fun so... we've been working on something fun https://t.co/JwcPSzMKL8

Given that the Scott Pilgrim anime series is yet another adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim comic, fans can expect the storylines to be fairly similar. Viewers can expect the eponymous protagonist to once again battle his way through Ramona Flowers’ seven evil exes, as seen in both the comic and feature-film adaptations.

What the anime series may take some creative liberty with is the overall scale of Scott’s battles versus Ramona’s seven evil exes. While neither the comic books nor the feature-length films were particularly conservative for these scenes, the anime medium creates new opportunities and opens new doors in a fight-scene context.

Diehard fans can rest assured that this will likely be the only major difference in the Scott Pilgrim anime series relative to other franchise adaptations and entries. With such an iconic and beloved story, it simply makes no sense to bring back the entire cast from the feature-length film just to make a completely different narrative.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

