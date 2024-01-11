Why was Food Network star arrested? Charges against Darnell Ferguson explored in wake of not-guilty plea

Darnell Ferguson, the celebrated Food Network star and former Louisville restaurateur, found himself in legal trouble on Tuesday, January 9, facing charges that include burglary and assault.

Known for his role on the Food Network's Superchef Grudge Match cooking competition series, Ferguson has been alleged by Kentucky police that he illegally entered a woman's house, strangling her and making threats to kill her.

After reviewing arrest records from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Law&Crime reports that he faces seven charges. Darnell Ferguson, who was booked on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., remains detained, having been "moved to a housing unit."

Kentucky Court of Justice records outline the charges against Ferguson, which are far beyond the initial accusations of strangulation and assault. The seven charges include felony burglary, terroristic threatening, menacing, misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and theft.

Local Fox affiliate WDRB reported that a protective order complaint was first filed on January 2. The booking log for Louisville Metro Corrections indicates that Darnell Ferguson was booked shortly before 4 p.m. on the day of his arrest.

Darnell Ferguson faces allegations of illegal entry, assault, and theft

Court records from the Jefferson County Family Court indicate that a protective order was issued against Ferguson on January 2, preceding the recent charges.

The protective order complaint described a prior incident where Ferguson, without permission, entered the woman's home, displayed aggressive behavior, damaged property, and allegedly strangled her against a wall while threatening her.

Once inside, Ferguson allegedly began yelling and causing property damage by punching walls. The situation escalated when he reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck, choking her while issuing threats of violence. The victim recounted losing consciousness during the attack and regaining awareness on the floor with her shorts allegedly forcibly removed by Ferguson.

During the incident, court documents state that Ferguson demanded to see the woman's private area. Before leaving the scene, he is accused of stealing the victim's credit card, debit card, and ID.

The alleged assault left the victim with visible injuries, which included redness, scratches, and pain to her neck, along with a scratch to her upper thigh.

Further documents from August reveal that Ferguson had previously been ordered to limit contact with the woman.

Darnell Ferguson rose to fame in Louisville as the proprietor of popular eateries SuperChefs and Tha Drippin Crab. Although both restaurants are now closed, Ferguson has shifted his focus to television, carving a niche for himself on the Food Network.

He currently hosts Superchef Grudge Match and has appeared on shows like Worst Cooks in America, sharing the screen with well-known personalities. This career change marks a stark contrast to his past struggles.

Openly discussing his humble beginnings, Ferguson admits to facing challenges, including homelessness, jail time, and unemployment. However, he turned his life around, transforming hardship into success. His Louisville restaurants, SuperChefs and The Drippin’ Crab have officially shut down.

Darnell Ferguson entered a not-guilty plea at the Jefferson County District Court on Wednesday, January 10. He was released on a $10,000 bond with a no-contact order regarding the alleged victim.

Mr. Ferguson's next court appearance is scheduled for January 18.