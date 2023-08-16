What did Wynod Bynum Jr do? Clayton teen arrested in fatal Camp Point shooting that killed one man

Wynod Bynum Jr, an 18-year-old boy from Clayton, has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of Jaycob K. Rowland, a 22-year-old man. The incident occurred early on the Morning of August 14, 2023. At around 12:30 A.M., authorities acted upon a call made to 505 West Jefferson Street in Camp Point regarding a shooting incident due to which the victim was taken to the Adams County EMS Station.

Wynod Bynum Jr's victim was taken to Blessing Hospital, a local hospital in Quincy, but was declared dead soon after. Authorities have said that they have identified Bynum Jr as the suspect, after briefly detaining and releasing two other individuals who were friends of the victim and were rushing him to the hospital.

Wynod Bynum Jr and the victim have had altercations in the past

The shooting allegedly occurred at a home in the 500 block of Jefferson Street in Camp Point as per authorities. In a press conference, Adams County Sheriff, Tony Grootens disclosed more details about the incident. He said that the police strongly suspect that there was a motive to the killing, but did not disclose it since the incident is still actively under investigation.

However, Bynum and the victim had had a recent violent altercation on July 24, 2023, for which the former was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property.

Regarding the relationship between Wynod Bynum Jr and his victim, Grootens said:

"I know there's a past history between the victim and the shooter…There have been incidents between them, and other members of friends and family members. So I would say as law enforcement, we weren't totally surprised that something happened."

Grootens also confirmed that after being taken into custody, Wynod Bynum Jr has been cooperative with the authorities. Based on the investigation, Grootens confirmed that the murder weapon was recovered from a home at 505 West Jefferson with several spent casings, suggesting that the victim was shot multiple times. In his words:

"We recovered the murder weapon in the residence at 505 West Jefferson…We recovered numerous spent casings, so I can say he was shot several times."

Initially, the authorities detained three individuals in connection with the crime. Two of them were friends of the victim who were taking him to the hospital. They were apprehended on the way and taken into custody but later released.

Wynod Bynum Jr remains the suspect in the crime and has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Bynum Jr is in custody at the Adams County Jail and his bail has been set at $3 million. The next court date has been set for August 28, 2023.