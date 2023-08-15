What did Andres Perez do? Incident explored as Miami-Dade officer arrested for attacking wife at a restaurant

Andres Perez, a 34-year-old police officer from Miami-Dade, was arrested on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for an alleged physical altercation with his wife. Perez is charged with one count of battery for throwing a cheeseburger at his wife and punching her in the ear during an argument.

As per the arrest report, the altercation occurred just before 6 pm on Thursday at the couple’s home in Miramar in Broward County. Perez had his wife have been together for eight years and married for three years.

Authorities stated that the altercation was allegedly related to finances and alleged infidelity issues between the couple. It was initially a verbal argument but soon turned into a physical one.

Andres Perez allegedly threw a cheeseburger at his wife

The victim has revealed more details regarding the alleged physical altercation between her and Andres Perez. According to her, following the verbal argument between the couple, Perez made his way into the kitchen where the victim was. Upon reaching the kitchen, Perez allegedly threw a McDonald’s cheeseburger at his wife.

Andres Perez then allegedly punched his wife in the head with a closed fist, as per the Miramar police announcement on Friday, August 11, 2023. A judge heard the case of domestic abuse against Andres Perez in the initial bail hearing and set the bail at $1,000. Perez managed to post the bond that had been set and was recorded by 7News while he silently exited the courtroom.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels has disavowed the conduct of Officer Perez and has made a strong statement against such conduct. She highlighted that as a member of the police department, Officer Perez should be held to a higher standard of conduct, and the allegations against him are unbecoming of the confidence that the police must inspire.

“It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty… Police Officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable,” she said.

It is not clear at the moment whether Officer Perez would be terminated from his position or disciplined for his conduct.