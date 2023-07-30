All about Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Food Network’s upcoming cooking competition is currently gearing up for its release. The show will include a unique twist as the contestants competing in the competition will be single and on the lookout for companionship.

Discovery shared a press release, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new show.

"The recruits not only learn how to make date-friendly dishes like sushi, spicy wontons and classic French pastries, they also go head-to-head in romantic dating-inspired challenges like the Cupid Games, the Bagel-orette and the Inferno Zone," the press release read.

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite will premiere on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

16 singles set to compete in Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite

In the upcoming show, singles come together for a "culinary boot camp" as they get ready to impress television personalities and chefs Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro, who will act as their mentors. The contestants will be competing for a grand prize of $25,000 which will be awarded to the chef who shows the most improvement.

The contestants set to compete in Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite include Terri Arcelia from Atlanta, James Bates from Hammond, Michael Kazakov from Staten Island, Allegra Melton from Jonesboro, Matthew Militello from Los Angeles, and Denz Mooney from Long Island.

The culinary show will also feature Toneata Morgan from Los Angeles, Kermit Moss Jr. from Fullerton, Etherio Noon from Chicago, Charles Osbourne from New York, Sterling Quinn from New York, Zach Rusell from New York, Jessica Singer from Los Angeles, Amy Soloman from Las Vegas, Lou Tocquie from Rochester, and Sami White from Chicago.

Betsy Ayala, the Head of Content for Food Network and Warner Bro. Discovery spoke about Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite and said:

"These singles are desperate to learn to cook and they have come to the right place. This season, Anna and Jeff have their hands full with these disastrous love-obsessed cooks. They are the perfect duo to help lead the hilarious and inspiring culinary transformations."

In the season premiere of the Food Network show, the mentors will welcome the 16 contestants, who are eager to learn to cook and improve their skills. However, before they pick their teams, they will have to prepare their signature dishes. This will be followed by them competing in teams as they learn to make duck in fruit sauce.

As the show progresses, the contestants will be tasked with making noodles from scratch, cooking without a recipe, and more.

The press release states:

"In upcoming episodes, the recruits are introduced to the classic flavors and dishes of Italy, get a lesson from Chef Victor Huang on how to hand pull noodles from scratch and compete in a wild Las Vegas-inspired challenge to recreate a dish without a recipe."

The season finale will air on September 10, 2023, and the top two chefs of Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite will prepare and serve a three-course meal to a panel of judges. The judges of the show include Randy Fenoli, Hawa Hassan, Christian Petroni, and Chris Scott.

Tune in on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite on Food Network.