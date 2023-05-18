4 upcoming Food Network shows releasing in June 2023

As the summer heat rolls in, Food Network is set to bring a fresh wave of culinary excitement with four highly anticipated shows premiering in June 2023. From tantalizing competitions to mouthwatering journeys, these new series promise to captivate food enthusiasts, showcasing the best of culinary talent, gastronomical adventures, innovation and delectable flavors.

Get ready to indulge in a sizzling lineup of shows that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure. Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming Food Network shows that are sure to make your summer a mouthwatering one.

Guy's All-American Road Trip, The Great Food Truck Race, and more: 4 summer titles coming to Food Network in June 2023

1) Guy's All-American Road Trip season 2

Guy's All-American Road Trip (Image via Citizen Pictures)

Premiere date: June 2, 2023

Guy's All-American Road Trip is a reality television show that premiered on Food Network in 2022 with its first season. The show followed famous celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, as he packed up his bags and set off on a very long road trip.

Guy didn't do the trip alone and brought his wife, Lori, and two kids, Ryder and Hunter, alongside a whole caravan full of his friends and family to share his experience. Together, they travelled hundreds of miles through the West Coast, from Northern California to Washington, enjoying all kinds of adventures, mouthwatering foods, and popular destinations.

Guy is back at it once again in 2023, but this time they are set to travel the East Coast through the Appalachia mountains -- Tennessee and Kentucky -- enjoying the best foods out there with the best company.

The second season will have four episodes, each an hour long, and will premiere on Food Network on June 2, at 9:00 pm ET.

2) Outchef'd season 2

Outchef'd (Image via Food Network)

Premiere date: June 15, 2023

Outchef'd is a reality food & cooking competitive show that first dropped on Food Network towards the end of last year. Chef and Former NFL cornerback, Eddie Jackson, hosts the show. Contrary to normal competitive cooking reality shows, Outchef'd pits unbeknownst amateur home-cooks against world-renowned top chefs.

The home cooks initially think that they have come for an audition, but later find out that they are to go face-to-face against a top-class chef. The two parties then cook with one star ingredient in mind, which is then sent to be judged. Eddie goes out onto the roads to find six random strangers to act as the judging panel. Even a single vote in favor of the home-cook gives them the victory.

The show is set to return with its second season, comprising of twelve episodes, on Food Network on June 15, 2023 at 9:30 pm ET.

The team of elite chefs this season seem even more menacing, with heavyweights like Eric Adjepong, Kelsey Bernard Clark, Tiffani Faison, Darnell Ferguson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso, Joe Sasto, and Geoffrey Zakarian joining the ranks.

3) Beachside Brawl season 2

Beachside Brawl (Image via Food Network)

Premiere date: June 18, 2023

Beachside Brawl is another reality cooking show from Food Network that is set to return with its second season in June 2023. Hosted by chef Antonia Lofaso, the show is a conglomeration of two different cooking styles and pits chefs from the West Coast against those from the East Coast to battle it out.

The show brings 10 professional chefs from the coastal areas, five from each team, to compete for the title of Best of the Beach. The last chef standing also wins a $25,000 worth paid vacation.

The upcoming second season will have restaurateur Brian Markley heading the West Coast team while Eric Adjepong will lead the East Coast team.

Beachside Brawl season two is set to premiere on Food Network on June 18, at 10:00 pm ET.

4) The Great Food Truck Race season 16

The nine teams appearing on The Great Food Truck Race: David vs Goliath (Image via Getty)

Premiere date: June 18, 2023

The Great Food Truck Race is a reality TV cooking series that first aired on Food Network in 2010. The series has since aired 15 seasons, with season 16 set to release next month. Tyler Florence hosts the competition where food trucks from across America compete in a race to try and be the last one standing.

Each season, more than six competing teams of three people each indulge in a race across the cities, where they travell and do business and try to sell as much as they can. It is an exhilarating show that combines the thrill of competition with the world of mouthwatering street food. However, the upcoming season is set to be a bit different and new from the previous ones.

Season 16 will, for the first time, pit industry professionals against up-and-coming food truck teams in a competition of the best-selling street food to see who emerges victorious in the heart of the city of Los Angeles, California. The first episode of The Great Food Truck Race: David vs Goliath is set to air on Food Network on June 18, at 8:00 pm ET.

From epic culinary battles to immersive adventures and a peek behind the scenes of the restaurant industry, these series promise to entertain, educate, and inspire food enthusiasts around the world. Mark your calendars and get ready for a month full of delectable delights that will have you eagerly tuning in to Food Network to witness the magic unfold on the screen in June 2023.

Poll : 0 votes