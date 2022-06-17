Beachside Brawl contestants’ list: Meet East Coast and West Coast contenders from Food Network’s new culinary show

For all the foodies out there, the Food Network is coming up with a brand new cooking competition, Beachside Brawl, that will surely woo the audience with its unique concept. Beachside Brawl will air on June 19, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET with celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso as the show's host.

Beachside Brawl will comprise of two teams of four cooks, each team having a renowned chef as their mentor. The teams will have to impress the guest judges with their dishes to win the title of 'Best of the Beach,' along with a dream beach getaway worth up to $25,000.

Names of Food Network’s Beachside Brawl contestants

The two teams, East Coast and West Coast, will comprise of 4 contestants each with mentors guiding them to victory.

The East Coast team:

Mentor – Tiffani Faison

Contestants:

- Jared Brown (Long Branch, NJ),

- Edward Lordman (Pensacola, FL)

- Ben Porter (Cape Cod, MA)

- Jada Vidal (Tampa Bay, FL)

The West Coast team:

Mentor - Brooke Williamson

Contestants:

- Kaleena Bliss (Seattle, WA)

- Brian Madayag (Edmonds, WA)

- Joshua Mouzakes (San Diego, CA)

- Jessica Roy (Newport Beach, CA)

In an interview with Food Network, host Antonia Lofaso expressed her excitement to work on the show. She said:

“With my strong connection to both coasts — being born on the east and growing up on the west — I’m so thrilled to oversee this competition as my two talented friends, Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson brawl on the beach to prove their coast is best. Audiences will love cheering for their favorite beach foods and rooting for their coast.”

All about the Beachside Brawl competition

Throughout the six-week competition, both teams will be tasked with summer-themed showdowns. From seafood banquets on a budget to tropical destination dinners, million-dollar yacht meals to boardwalk bake sales, the contestants have to prepare everything on Beachside Brawl for both the host and guest judges on the show.

In the episode premiere, titled Boardwalk Bites, these teams will go head-to-head for their first challenge of preparing delicious summer food for beachgoers. The official description of the show reads:

“Summertime is the best time of year -- the sun, the fun, and especially the food! To find out which American coast does summer food the best, Chef Antonia Lofaso kicks off the ultimate beachside brawl. Chefs Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson lead their coastal teams of four chefs in the first challenge, taking on some of the most iconic summer food ever: boardwalk bites. Guest judge Noah Cappe decides which chef's time at the beach has come to an end.”

In every episode, the teams will have to create a menu of boardwalk stand dishes that will represent their east or west coast. The dishes that will also be served to beachgoers must include a fried item, an item on a stick, something in a bun, something cheesy, and something sweet.

Rotating guest judges Stephanie Boswell, Rashida Holmes, Noah Cappe, Tim Hollingsworth, Jeremy McBryde, Ben Robinson, and Sabin Lomac will join host Antonia in every episode for taste testing and selecting the winner of the episode.

At the end of the cooking competition, the one remaining cook will earn the title of 'Best of the Beach' and a beach getaway worth $25,000.

Tune into Food Network on Sunday to see the eight cooks doing their best to win the beachside competition, Beachside Brawl. The show can also be viewed on Discovery+.

