Frisch's Big Boy introduces new Double Smash Burger in collaboration with Anne Burell

Beginning January 10, 2023, Frisch's Big Boy introduced the new Double Smash Burger in collaboration with renowned chef and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Anne Burrell.

While participating in Frisch's Big Boy restaurants, the Anne Burrell Double Smash Burger is available for a limited time. For many customers, having access to high-quality food at a reasonable price is essential, and the burger delivers just that.

James Walker @jwalkermobile The new Anne Burrell Double Smash Burger, available at Frisch's Big Boy! The chef-inspired 1/2 lb burger: roasted garlic seasoned beef patties, topped with shoestring fries, grilled onion, American cheese, dill pickle aioli, romaine lettuce, & ketchup on a toasted sesame roll. The new Anne Burrell Double Smash Burger, available at Frisch's Big Boy! The chef-inspired 1/2 lb burger: roasted garlic seasoned beef patties, topped with shoestring fries, grilled onion, American cheese, dill pickle aioli, romaine lettuce, & ketchup on a toasted sesame roll. https://t.co/npN6ERftTh

Anne Burell said Frisch's Big Boy is her favourite eatery and is thrilled to be a part of this collaboration

The Anne Burrell Double Smash Burger is made up of a half-pound of roasted garlic-seasoned beef patties, served on a toasted sesame bun with shoestring fries, grilled onions, melted American cheese, romaine lettuce, and ketchup.

For a suggested price of $10.99, customers can order the chef-inspired burger alone or as part of a combo that also includes fries and a beverage.

James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to partner with Anne Burrell to bring a new, innovative burger to our menu. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Anne working together on this project, and not only is she an immense culinary talent, but she also understands and respects Frisch’s brand and its guests. I believe she’s created a burger our guests will love!”

Anne Burrell is a well-known chef who has experience working at some of New York's best eateries. She has also appeared on a number of Food Network programs, including Chef Wanted, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, and Worst Cooks in America.

The chef has also participated in Iron Chef America on the Food Network and written a cookbook that has achieved New York Times best-seller status.

Anne Burrell said in a release:

“I am thrilled to partner with Frisch’s Big Boy on the ‘Anne Burrell Double Smash Burger’ collaboration. “The Big Boy brand has always been a favorite of mine. I think the burger will be a huge crowd pleaser!”

About Frisch's Big Boy

Since its establishment in 1947, Frisch's Big Boy restaurants have offered affordable, freshly prepared cuisine created from scratch in their own kitchens. Fresh, never-frozen beef patties, a double-decker bun, and Frisch's Original Tartar Sauce that patrons have grown to love are the ingredients for the restaurant's iconic double-decker burger, the "Big Boy."

Daily meals also include a free-flowing soup and salad bar, freshly baked biscuits, hand-breaded onion rings, house-made pies and sweets, as well as scratch-made soups and salad dressings.

The home of the Big Boy mascot, who has been serving food, laughter, and family memories for 75 years, and the limitless weekend breakfast bar and burgers. Over 100 company-owned and franchise partner locations representing the brand may be found all over Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Poll : 0 votes