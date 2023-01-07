All you need to know about The Habit Burger Grill’s new Pretzel Pub Charburger

The Pretzel Pub Charburger will only be available for a limited time at The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant chain known for its award-winning charburgers, distinctive sandwiches, fresh salads, and more.

After being successfully test-marketed in California back in July 2022, the Pretzel Pub Charburger is currently being offered across the country at participating restaurants. The limited-time offer will be available from December 28, 2022, to February 21, 2023, with the only exception being Seattle, where it will be available from January 4, 2023, onwards.

The Pretzel Pub Charburger is estimated to retail at $7.49 at various Habit Burger restaurants, though prices may vary by location.

In a statement released by The Habit Burger Grill, executive chef Adam Baird said:

“One of my favorite brew pub snacks is the pub pretzel—it’s salty, savory and especially satisfying—so I wanted to translate that into an elevated burger experience with the Pretzel Pub Char. After an incredible test run in California during the summer, we knew we had to share the Pretzel Pub Char with the rest of the nation.”

Enjoy your new Pretzel Pub Charburger with a newly launched drink from the Habit Burger Grill

The usual charburger features a handcrafted knotted pretzel bun, and is made to order. It features the Habit Burger Grill chargrilled patty, which replaces the beef patty with a plant-based meat patty, and is served with luscious caramelized onions with oozy cheese on top.

Along with the new Charburger, participating stores are also reintroducing the Sea Salt Caramel Shake, which is also making a comeback following a lengthy absence.

The Sea Salt Caramel Shake, which costs $4.99 (may vary), is made up of a fresh vanilla shake that has been hand-blended with golden caramel and a dash of sea salt. It is then topped with whipped cream.

For customers who want to know the calories, the new Charburger has 820 calories, while the seasonal shake has approximately 740.

For a limited time, you can get the Pretzel Pub Charburger and the Sea Salt Caramel Shake at participating Habit stores across the country.

About The Habit Burger Grill Restaurant

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric restaurant concept that was founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. It specializes in making fresh, pan-fried chargrilled burgers and handmade sandwiches with grilled chicken, tenderloin steak, and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. It also offers tasty sides and drinks, as well as salads that are freshly made by hand.

The Habit Burger Grill made the list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" on Thrillist and was mentioned in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." It was also named the "best tasting burger in America" in a thorough survey conducted by one of the country's top consumer magazines in July 2014.

