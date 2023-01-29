Randy Fenoli net worth: Say Yes to the Dress host's fortune explored ahead of new season premiere

The much-awaited reality series, Say Yes to the Dress, is back with a brand new installment. The 2023 season of the series is all set to premiere on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

The show will feature bridal designer Randy Fenoli and his team at Kleinfeld Bridal gifting their brides with the most beautiful wedding dresses to mark their special occasion and make it unforgettable.

Randy Fenoli, who has a net worth of $8 million, will host Say Yes to the Dress alongside his team of consultants. Throughout the course of the season, the members at Kleinfeld will ensure they meet their customers' needs and cater to all the bride's needs as well as her family's and entourage.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"More than 250 professionals work to make each bride's experience inside Kleinfeld Bridal unforgettable in this show that is part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session."

Viewers are all set to witness incredible wedding dress designs and heartwarming stories.

Say Yes to the Dress host Randy Fenoli started his career as a fashion designer in 1992

Randy Fenoli is an American fashion designer and television personality. He was born on a cattle farm in Southern Illinois and is the youngest of seven children. The Say Yes to the Dress host was fascinated with design from a young age and learnt to sew when he was just nine years old.

His passion for design and fashion led him to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). After graduating, Randy won several awards and credentials, making him an integral part of the fashion and design industry.

He started his career as a fashion designer in 1992 and soon launched two bridal collections - Randy Fenoli for the Diamond Collection and Randy Fenoli for Dressy Creations.

The Say Yes to the Dress host used his money from winning the Miss Gay America competition in 1990 for his education at New York's FIT. Randy has also been recognized with two Design Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) awards, which are considered to be the most prestigious awards for bridal designers.

Randy served as a fashion director at Kleinfeld Bridal Salon in New York from 2007-2012 and consulted over 15,000 brides per year, according to the company's official website.

He debuted on the television scene with TLC's Say Yes to the Dress in 2007. The designer also began hosting the series Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best in 2011.

Other hit shows by the bridal designer include Big Bliss and Randy to the Rescue. He is a prominent television personality and is loved and adored by millions of viewers every week. As per the website, Randy's philosophy is that "no matter what her size, age or shape, EVERY woman is beautiful."

Randy has also made several television appearances including, The Today Show, The View, Rachel Ray, Extra, Get Married, and The Martha Stewart Show. He has also co-hosted Toronto's most popular talk show, The Marilyn Denis Show.

Say Yes to the Dress is one of the most well-known shows and TLC and has aired over 300 episodes over the past 21 seasons.

Randy was the main correspondent during TLC's Royal Wedding live broadcast from Times Square. The website describes the host as:

"As the most trusted source in the Bridal Industry, it is Randy Fenoli’s mission to “Educate, Elevate, and Empower” a bride to choose the most important dress in her life and to realize her own personal beauty."

In December 2022, Randy got engaged to his partner of one year, Mete Kobal, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City. He told PEOPLE:

"I'm so in love. Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing [like] what I thought a relationship was and nothing like I've ever had in the past. It's unbelievable."

Say Yes to the Dress will feature different brides with a variety of stories and demands. Randy and the team will have to navigate many concepts and issues to ensure they create dream wedding dresses for their customers. Viewers will have to stay tuned to catch up on their favorite show.

Don't forget to tune in to Say Yes to the Dress on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

