Say Yes to the Dress: Picky bride and entourage argue about finding a dress even before meeting the consultants

TLC's Say Yes to the Dress returned for an all-new episode on Saturday night, and this week Randy Fenolli had a bridezilla on his hands. Liana entered the Kleinfeld store looking for her perfect wedding dress. The surprising part was that she had been to four other bridal showrooms before and had tried on around 100 dresses, but hadn't found the one she loved.

Episode 4 of Say Yes to the Dress titled Can't We All Get Along and Get This Dress?, featured three brides-to-be who had their own unique requirements for their dream wedding dress. Among them was Liana, who was looking for that one dress to wow her. While she was indecisive, she didn't have a helpful entourage either.

The Say Yes to the Dress star brought her mother and sister along to help her make the decision. Sadly, they each had their own version of the dress they wanted. Her mother wanted a ball gown, while her sister wanted something plain; Liana wanted neither of these.

The bride and her family were seen arguing even before Lisa and Randy could arrive — and it didn't stop there. While Liana was looking for the one dress that would make her fall in love with it, her mother just wanted to get it done with and move on.

Bridezilla arrives at Kleinfeld as her last resort in Say Yes to the Dress Season 21 Episode 4

With just four months left for her wedding, bodybuilder bride Liana arrived at Kleinfeld as her last hope in finding that one dress to walk down the aisle in.

Apart from stressing about her wedding inching closer and having not yet found the perfect dress, the Say Yes to the Dress star was even more anxious because of her highly opiniated mother and sister who had requirements of their own.

When Randy arrived, Liana told the Say Yes to the Dress host that her entourage was overwhelming her. The bride-to-be revealed she had found one option she liked but was looking for another that would top it off. Her mother, on the other hand, was getting more frustrated as time went on.

To help her find the one perfect dress, Randy and Lisa picked out a whole bunch of dresses similar to the one she had found in the previous store. The only thing Liana had to say for those dresses, was that it was cute. She tried on two dresses that she found cute and went out to show her entourage.

Though the first one didn't sit well, her mother seemed to like the second one. At one point, she got fed up and told Randy that she just wanted everyone to like the dress and say yes, but sadly, Liana didn't like it much. She was still comparing all her dresses to the one she had found in the previous store.

Liana finds an out-of-budget dress she loves, decides to sleep on it

Since at the beginning she told Randy and Lisa she didn't have a budget and if she found the one she loved, she would take it, the consultant found a sparkly dress according to her requirements but it was $7,000.

Since this Yes to the Dress episode's star was petite, it was the perfect outfit that would make her look taller and accentuate the cutouts that she was looking for.

The minute she tried it on, she gave it a 9/10 claiming she loved it more than the dress she had tried on in the previous store. She was only worried about the budget and if her mother would like it.

Walking out of the trial room with the dress on, Liana was still two-minded. The minute her sister saw her in the dress, she shared that Liana should take it because it looked so much better than the one she had tried on first.

Sadly, their mother wasn't onboard at the start. But after Lisa put the veil on for her, she teared up with joy claiming that her daughter looked beautiful in it. The Say Yes to the Dress star equally loved the dress, but was worried about the budget.

She claimed that she didn't want to spend so much on a dress that she would be wearing on just for a day. Though she looked flawless in it, she decided to sleep on it and decide if she was willing to spend so much on her wedding dress.

Say Yes to the Dress then put out an update claiming that Liana slept on it, and decided to purchase the $3,500 dress she had tried on in the previous store.

