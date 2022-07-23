What time will Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 3 air? Release date, what to expect and more

TLC's Say Yes To The Dress is set to return with an eye-catching episode on Saturday night at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Two brides-to-be arrive at Kleinfeld this week in hopes of finding their dream wedding dress. Meanwhile, a third bride-to-be will return to Klienfeld with her sister.

If viewers miss the episode of Say Yes To The Dress on July 23, they can catch its re-run on Sunday at 12 am ET and once again at 6 am ET.

The famed reality TV series first premiered in 2007. Since then, the series has featured brides and their families arriving at the popular store in Manhattan looking for the perfect dress for their big day.

The series recently premiered its Season 20. The upcoming episode's teaser shows that one of the entourages has a diva in them.

Read on to know more about what you can expect this week on Say Yes To The Dress.

Here's what you can expect from Episode 3 of Say Yes To The Dress, Season 20:

Titled Diva With a Capital D, episode 3 of Say Yes To The Dress season 20 will feature two brides-to-be Emerald and Jillian.

According to the official synopsis from the series, Emerald arrives with her wedding-planner mom. The future bride tries to convince her mother to double the budget for the wedding dress.

Meanwhile, Jillian, a singer, seeks her dad's approval for her wedding dress. While the two brides-to-be try to find their dream dress, the episode will also feature Elaina, who makes a return to Kleinfeld with her sister, a so-called diva.

Jillian Jensen is an American Idol and America's Got Talent alum. In an exclusive sneak peek shared by Pop Culture, it was revealed that although Jillian has performed at several weddings, she is a little lost at her own wedding. Hence, she made her way down to Kleinfeld to get Randy Fenolli's help to make her dreams come true.

Randi and his assistant Krissy think they might have an easy task but Jillian quickly brings them back to reality. She claims that feels lost because of her profession. In the sneak peek, Jillian tells the Say Yes To The Dress star that she doesn't seem to know what she wants, which is a problem.

Here's a brief recap of what happened last week on Say Yes To The Dress, Episode 2, Season 20

Kayla was among the three brides who featured last week. The 30-year-old bride arrived at Kleinfeld along with her uncle and mother. While she wanted a form-fitted dress that suited her age, her entourage wanted something totally different.

Her uncle and mother wanted to see her in a ball gown with a big trail. While she tried on a few, she didn't seem to like any. She revealed that seeing all the fabric made her feel like it was for someone younger than her. Kayla added that she wanted to wear something more form-fitting.

She was finally able to find something that would please her and her entourage. Kayla found an amazing ball gown that she decided to wear for the ceremony, and a stunning form-fitted dress for her reception.

Say Yes To The Dress airs every Saturday night at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

After its release on TLC, the upcoming episode will also be available on TLC's official website. If you do not have access to the channel, you can choose to watch it on various other live streaming services that include, DISH, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Hulu+Live TV, Sling, FuboTV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

