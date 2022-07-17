Say Yes To The Dress: Why is Kayla getting frustrated with her bridal entourage in Episode 2?

TLC's Say Yes To The Dress' Season 20 returned for an all-new intense episode. 30-year-old Kayla entered Kleinfeld along with her mother and uncle looking for a dream wedding dress.

The only problem was that both the bride and her entourage had a different opinion when it came to the perfect costume. While Kayla wanted a fit-and-flare, her uncle and mom wanted a ballgown.

Episode 2 of Say Yes To The Dress, titled Is Anyone Even Listening to Me?, showcased Kayla on the verge of breaking down as her uncle and mother were determined to see her in a Disney dress.

Her uncle shared the created an online account after meeting their consultant, and added around 14 dresses that he chose for his niece.

Kayla admitted that her uncle could be persuasive and when she noticed the Say Yes To The Dress consultant bringing over ballgowns, she questioned if anyone was even listening to her. But that wasn't all, as more drama unfolded when her entourage threatened to take over her appointment.

Kayla gets frustrated after her uncle hijacks her fitting in Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 2

During her confessional, Kayla shared that she was nervous that her uncle had persuaded the consultant towards a ballgown. For her first dress, they chose a huge dress.

Looking at the amount of fabric on it, Kayla shared that it seemed perfect for a young bride. Since she's 30-years-old, she shared she wanted something more form-fitting.

The Say Yes To The Dress bride walked out her fitting room with the Disney dress on, leaving her uncle and mother stunned. Though they loved the dress, she didn't. Despite telling her uncle that she could hardly walk in it, they still didn't listen to her.

At this point, Kayla was clearly getting upset. During her confessional, she shared that she was getting frustrated that even though she was the bride, it felt like she wasn't being heard.

Her uncle, on the other hand, claimed that the dress had the wow factor he was looking for. Kayla retaliated, claiming that it would be a wow factor when she would pass out, since the wedding was going to be hot as it would be in July.

For her next dress, Kayla was adamant about trying on a fit-and-flare that she loved. When she walked out, unfortunately the response wasn't what she wanted as her mother and uncle started laughing. The Say Yes To The Bride's uncle claimed that she looked like someone who was ready to flap and swim away.

Kayla and her entourage finally come upon a compromise in Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 2

After seeing her entourage disappointed in her fit and flare dress, Kayla shared that since she was a people-pleaser, they might be rubbing off on her. She went back to the fitting room to try on one final ballgown, claiming that if she didn't like it, she would go with a fit-and-flare option.

The Say Yes To The Dress consultant put Kayla in a lovely ballgown that wasn't too heavy, but with a long enough trail that had glitter all the way down, and also had a stunning side lace cutout.

Seeing herself in the dress, Kayla shared that she loved it, but had to underplay it for her uncle and mother because they would get carried away.

When she walked out of the fitting room, her uncle broke into tears once he laid eyes on her. Her mother was equally in awe of the dress. Seeing her entourage's reaction, Kayla admitted that she loved the dress, but still wanted to try on a fit-and-flare one.

Finally, the consultant came up with a sudden idea and put Kayla in a head-to-toe glittery fit-and-flare dress that made her fall in love with it. She suggest that since the family didn't have a budget, they could get the ballgown for the ceremony, and the other one for the reception. This way, it would be a win-win for both sides.

Kayla's uncle was quick to hop on to the idea and claimed he was going to side with Team Bride's decision. Though it took a little convincing, her mother also agreed to the same idea, leaving Kayla more than ecstatic.

Say Yes To The Dress airs every Saturday night at 8 pm ET, only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

