What time will Say Yes To The Dress Season 21 Episode 4 air? Release date, what to expect and more

Say Yes To The Dress is set to return with another stunning episode on Saturday at 8 pm ET on TLC. This week, two new brides-to-be walked into Kleinfeld hoping to find their dream wedding dress. Meanwhile, a third bride-to-be will return for her final fitting along with her family, hoping they will be on board with her choice.

Episode 4 of Say Yes To The Dress features two unique brides-to-be along with their entourage. The famed reality TV series has been around since 2007 and has gained a massive fan following over the years.

Ever since Say You Think You Can Dance first aired, it has showcased brides and their entourage walking through the doors of Kleinfeld in Manhattan in search of the perfect wedding dress.

If viewers miss the Say Yes To The Dress episode on July 30, they can catch the re-run on Sunday at 12 am ET and again at 6 am ET on TLC.

The series recently premiered with Season 21. The upcoming episode's teaser introduces viewers to a bride who has tried on around 100 dresses but still hasn't found one she loves.

Read on to learn more about what viewers can expect this week on Say Yes To The Dress.

Here's what viewers can expect from Season 21, Episode 4 of Say Yes To The Dress

Titled Can't We All Get Along and Get This Dress?, this week, Say Yes To The Dress features two new brides-to-be, Liana and Meridith. Viewers will also be introduced to Bria, who returns for her final fitting.

Liana brings her mother and sister along with her as her entourage. Sadly, they find themselves in the middle of an argument before the bride's consultants arrive. In a sneak peek shared by the series, bride-to-be Liana arrived at the store with just four months left for her wedding.

She's a bodybuilder and has tried on over a hundred dresses but hasn't found one she loves yet. Apart from the stress of wanting to find her perfect dress, Liana was also worried about her highly opinionated mother and sister, who wanted something different from what she was looking for.

The bride could be seen arguing with her entourage about what dress she was looking for even before Lisa and Randy joined them. As Liana hugged Randy, she shared that her mother and sister were overwhelming her.

She told Randy that she had been to around four other bridal showrooms and found one dress she liked but didn't love.

Liana's mom added,

"You need to help us. I can't do this no more."

The main issue was that they didn't like the same kind of dress that the bride-to-be was looking for. Liana was looking for a dress that had cutouts and sparkles on the bodice. Meanwhile, her mother wanted a ballgown for her, and her sister envisioned something simple.

The official synopsis for Episode 4 reads:

"Liana heads to Kleinfeld to find a dress for her wedding that's only four months away. Meredith wants a dress that gives her that fairytale feeling, and Bria brings her family to her final fitting, hoping they're all onboard with her choice."

Say Yes To The Dress airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more informatical listings for more information.

