Travis Scott vs Tyga: Who has the bigger net worth? 

An alleged brawl broke out between rapper Tyga's friend Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Travis Scott, and the video became viral on the internet. However, it remains unclear as to what led to the fight at Cannes after-party. Amid the chaos, it would be worth discussing each of the rappers' net worth and earnings.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, reportedly Travis Scott has a net worth of $80 million, while Tyga has a net worth of $8 million. Apart from that, both rappers have one factor in common, which is their past relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott and Tyga's net worth and careers explored

Travis Scott, born on April 30, 1992, in Houston, has a net worth of $80 million, in 2024, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He has been one of the highest-paying artists and while touring he can allegedly earn about $40 million to $60 million.

Scott became quite popular for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. The two dated till January 2023 and also have two children, Stormy and Aire. Travis Scott first gained wide recognition in 2013 after he dropped his mixtape Owl Pharaoh.

His first studio album Rodeo, featured several celebrities including Kanye West, Quavo, and Justin Beiber. Some of his singles that have made it to the US Billboard Hot 100 are 3500, Antidote, Champions, Goosebumps, Sicko Model, Butterfly Effect, and The Scotts.

Not just his music, Travis Scott has also acted as a producer for other music productions. He was the executive producer for Kanye West's album Cruel Winter. Some other artists for whom Scott has produced music, are Jay-Z, Big Sean, Drake, John Legend, and Madonna.

Scott even collaborated with some well-known brands like Nike and also reportedly had a brief partnership with McDonald's.

Tyga's career overview

Born on November 19, 1989, in Crompton, Tyga, lived there for some time of his life before moving to Gardena. The 34-year-old rapper with a net worth of $8 million, also goes by the name T-Raww. He debuted in 2007, by releasing his first mixtape Young On Probation. His stage name "Tyga" is the short form for "Thank You God Always".

In 2011, he appeared in Deuces by Chris Brown, which was nominated for the Grammy Award for "Best Rap/Sung" Collaboration. Some of his hit singles include Rack City and Faded. He released his latest single Sensei in February 2024. The American rapper also made headlines, after he began dating Kylie Jenner. Tyga also has a son named King Cairo, with model Black Chyna.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyga allegedly earned some fortune from OnlyFans. He reportedly became one of the most-paid personalities on the site at one point and earned about $8 million in about a year. But the rapper reportedly deleted his account in 2021.

However, over the years, the rapper has found himself involved in several financial issues. From alleged unpaid property rent to failing to meet business deal requirements, Tyga was embroiled in various legal issues.

Professionally, Tyga's several albums and music have made it to many charts. Some of the rapper's albums that made it to the Billboard 200 are Careless World: Rise of the Last King, Hotel California, and Legendary. His songs like Far Away, Still Got It, Ayo, Taste, Dip, and Freaky Deaky have made it to the US Billboard Hot 100.

Travis Scott was allegedly in an altercation with a friend of Tyga

Recently, Travis Scott and Tyga have reportedly found themselves in the middle of a brawl. However, it was revealed that Scott was actually in an altercation with Tyga's friend Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

Page Six reported that the altercation between Travis Scott and Edwards happened at Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” afterparty in Cannes, France. A source reportedly told the news outlet,

"Models were flying everywhere in the melee. Someone got hit with an ice bucket."

It was reported that Travis Scott allegedly snatched the mic from the host, which in a way, led to the situation that escalated to the apparent fight.