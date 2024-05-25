Tyga shares video of seaside boat ride seemingly unfazed after brawl involving Travis Scott in Cannes

Bops Going Brazy rapper Tyga recently shared a video of himself enjoying a boat ride on May 25, 2024, intending to showcase that he's unfazed after the brawl involving his friend Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Travis Scott in Cannes afterparty.

In footage released by Hollywood Unlocked, it is allegedly seen in a dim-lit setting at the annual "The After" afterparty at Cannes, Travis Scott and Tyga's buddy and Cher's boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards engaged in a physical altercation.

While fans speculate the fight and the involvement of both rappers had something to do with Kylie Jenner who Scott and Tyga dated at some point, neither one of them has commented on the footage or revealed the reason behind the same.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, both rappers returned to their cars after the incident. Tyga's cruising video is a way of telling his fanbase that he isn't bothered and is doing fine.

Overview of the brawl involving Tyga's friend Anthony 'AE' Edwards and Travis Scott at Cannes

On May 24, 2024, a video of a brawl at Richie Akiva’s annual after-party event for the Cannes Film Festival started doing the rounds. In the leaked video, multiple men are seen taking swings at one another, drinks flying across, and security trying to break up the brawl and restore decorum to the party.

As per TMZ, the fight involved Anthony 'AE' Edwards and Travis Scott. While there hasn't been any official update from the rappers or their team, an unnamed source told Page Six that Travis Scott seemed upset with Richie Akiva's gesture to offer a shoutout by saying "We got T-Raww and 'A.E' in the house".

According to a Page Six exclusive, sources told the publication that Travis Scott allegedly snatched the mic from Akiva's hand and "was the aggressor" of the fight. The unnamed source said:

“He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest."

According to a spectator of the brawl who talked to That Grape Juice, Travis Scott was joined by American rapper and producer Southside who attempted to push Alexender Edwards off the stage. The struggle escalated into a fight wherein Tyga did not participate in the altercation by standing by the DJ booth, while his assistant joined the fight to support Edwards.

Additionally, an eyewitness from the after-party told Page Six that Scott became enraged for reasons unknown and allegedly threatened the Freaky Deaky rapper's security by saying "Ya'll wanna die?."

A source also claimed that Alexender "AE" Edwards initially tried to simmer down the situation, however, he was met with a physical altercation by Scott and Southside first, leading to his involvement in the fight.

Once the fight broke up, everyone went back to partying and the unnamed source told Page Six that Travis Scott and Southside went to their cars while Edwards and Tyga stayed back at the venue with the rest of their friends.

Fans speculate that it is owing to Travis Scott and Tyga's history with Kylie Jenner that there has always been an underlying animosity between the two which has never surfaced publicly till the brawl. However, the true reason behind the brawl remains unknown.

The Taste rapper reportedly dated Kylie from 2015 to 2017 and then she started dating Travis Scott a few months after their breakup. Travis and Kylie share two children, Stormi and Aire, however, the couple split in January 2023.