Who are Alexander AE Edwards and Southside? Details surrounding alleged Tyga and Travis Scott fight at Cannes emerge

New reports about the alleged Tyga and Travis Scott fight at Cannes suggest that Alexander AE Edwards and Southside started the scuffle. Video of the altercation has gone viral all over social media, and it seems that Tyga was not even part of the fight but just a bystander.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records and is known for currently being in a relationship with Cher, was one of the participants in the brawl at the afterparty in Cannes. The 38-year-old rapper hails from Oakland, California had allegedly confronted Travis which led to the eventual fight.

In the video, Edwards is seen fighting with Southside, whose real name is Joshua Howard Luellen. A 35-year-old hip-hop producer from Atlanta, Georgia, Southside is known for songwriting, and collaborating with Future, Drake, and other artists. In 2022 he was on a song featuring Travis Scott titled Hold That Heat.

Southside, Travis Scott, and Alexander AE Edwards got into a fight at a Cannes afterparty

The altercation that has gone viral on social media happened at Richie Akiva's party at Cannes, as reported by Variety. The presence of various rappers and hip-hop personalities has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. While what exactly precipitated the brawl has not been confirmed, reports suggest that it occurred after Akiva allegedly gave a shout-out to Travis Scott and some others at the party.

Allegedly, Travis, who was with Tyga at the DJ booth of the party, got irritated at the time and broke the mic, which led Cher's boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards to come and talk to him. Scott seemingly left and some time later, brought Southside along towards Edwards to confront him about the situation and the two started to fight.

As per reports from Hot New Hip Hop, Travis Scott got between the two and was drawn into the brawl while Tyga was standing in the vicinity. The viral video suggests that unlike prior assumptions, Tyga himself did not engage with the fighters but his assistants tried to help Alexander AE Edwards during the scuffle by keeping Travis Scott away.

Akiva was upset at what had gone down in the DJ booth of his party but no injuries have yet been reported in the aftermath of the brawl although Page Six reports stuff was thrown around. In the meanwhile, several social media posts have cropped up since then, with hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks writing "Pray for Peace."

It is unclear how Southside and Travis Scott fared after the brawl, but news sources have confirmed that both Tyga and Alexander AE Edwards remained at Richie Akiva's Cannes afterparty till morning. For context, the fight had allegedly broken out at around 5 am on May 24.