What is Cher's net worth? Singer says at some point she "lost all the money" and had to "start at ground zero"

Singer Cher has revealed that she had lost all the money at a point in her career and had to "start at ground zero" on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, May 1. The singer mentioned she had to do what many artists did not do in the 1980s.

“I lost all the money I had worked for at some point. So I had to start at ground zero, and I didn’t know what I was gonna actually do to make a living for my kids.”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cher currently holds a net worth of $360 million. In a career spanning several decades, the American singer has won multiple accolades, including a Grammy, an Emmy, an Oscar, and three Golden Globe awards.

She has sold over 100 million records and is the only artist to have had a No. 1 song in the Billboard Charts in every decade for the last sixty years.

Cher believes she's 'really lucky' to have been in the industry for so long

In The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cher mentioned she believes she's lucky to have been in the business for so long. The singer explained she believes it is not enough to be talented to be in the business, and it is necessary to have some luck as well.

“I’m lucky. I’m really lucky because I think to be in our business, it’s not enough to be talented, you’ve gotta have some luck. Because I know people who can sing rings around me, you know? But they weren’t as lucky. Like I’m a vessel. It goes through me.”

The singer further spoke about how she stood on her feet after losing her money, revealing that she went to Vegas to build a residency and earn some money to support her family.

Cher explained people didn't go to Vegas at that point, so it was like the "elephant's graveyard."

“I decided to go to Caesars Palace, which was — you know, people didn’t go there. I was like, ‘What’s Elvis [Presley] doing here?’ But people didn’t go to Las Vegas. It really was the elephant’s graveyard.”

The singer's residency took place at Circus Maximus Showroom at Caesars Palace. The event was called "A Celebration at Caesars Palace," during which the singer performed many of her hit songs, such as Lookin for Love, Out There on My Own, and Take it to the Limit.

Cher also spoke of a writer in her interview with Jennifer Hudson on the show, who would keep saying it was the singer's "last year."

“There was one writer who kept saying every year, This is her last year. This is finally her last year. She is so over. And I said, you know what buddy, I’ll be here when you’re gone. And I think I am.”

She added,

“But I tried to be cool with everybody because why not?”

Cher explains why she dated younger men on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Apart from how she stood on her feet after financial constraints, Cher, 77, also spoke about why she got together with younger men on the Wednesday episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“And the reason I got with young men is because men my age are older — well now they’re all dead — but before, they were always terrified to approach me. And younger men — they were raised by women like me.”