"I thought Cam beat Jay" — DJ Akademiks on who won between Cam'ron and Jay-Z in the 2000s rap beef

DJ Akademiks has again come up with another perspective and this time he spoke about the 2000s rap beef between Jay-Z and Cam'ron. According to Ak, Cam'ron defeated Jay in the then-popular beef. The two rappers were cordial with each other until this legendary beef broke out.

Just a few days after taking a dig at Meek Mill for being the catalyst in the conflict between Drake and Kendrick, Ak now said during his streaming,

"I thought Cam beat Jay. I know they ain't really battle like that, but I always thought he flamed Jay-Z."

The diss track that Ak had been referring to was Cam's You Gotta Love It, which was released in 2006. DJ Akademiks even played the track while streaming and claimed that he wanted Drake to follow Cam's approach.

DJ Akademiks expressed his take on the legendary beef between Cam'ron and Jay-Z

DJ Akademiks claimed Cam won the beef against Jay-Z in the 2000s. He also ended up playing the diss track on the stream and related it to the recent beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. According to Ak, Drake should have had a more comedic take on the battle. He said,

"I'm telling you, Cam got the jokes. Cam is more potent. Him and Rick Ross... This sh*t was ill to me. This is how I wanted Drake to start the sh*t! You the G.O.A.T., man."

DJ Akademiks further spoke about the 2000s beef and added,

"When we had Cam'ron [and] Max B diss Jay, it's like 'You got open-toed sandals with jeans on.' Come on. It was over for me."

According to Ak, Cam'ron used his sense of humor and style that possibly made him win the beef. Both Cam and Jay became popular in the 2000s, and they were the two names that people thought about when someone mentioned New York's rap scene. Rhyme Junkie reported that subtle diss tracks, business decisions, as well as power struggles mostly fueled the feud between the rappers.

While DJ Akademiks has his opinion, fans gave mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some sided with his take and wrote that he was stating "FACTS," others felt different. Some even thought that it was quite random that Ak suddenly brought up an age-old beef now.

DJ Akademiks has recently made it to the headlines after getting sued for r*pe and defamation charges in a new lawsuit. The complainant filed the lawsuit on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the New Jersey Superior Court.

The beef between Cam'ron and Jay-Z explored

While talking about this 2000s beef and DJ Akademiks' take on it, it is worth exploring what happened between the two popular rappers back then. In 1994, Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Kareem Burke founded the Roc-A-Fella Records. Soon, Cam became a part of the roster. The twist came when Dash made Cam, the company's vice president, in the absence of Jay-Z.

Upon getting to know, Jay gave his disapproval of the decision. As a result, the agreement never materialized and became the beginning of future beef. The situation escalated when Cam dissed Jay in subliminal ways.

Then, in 2006, the conflict worsened with the disapproval of Jay over the option of making Cam the vice president. This prompted Cam to release You Gotta Love It, which was aimed at Jay-Z. In an interview that happened in 2022, Cam admitted having tweaked his music, which led to the exclusion of Jay from it.

Cam'ron further admitted to having removed a version of Jay-Z in his hit track, Oh Boy, which he later regretted. To retaliate, Jay ended up removing any contribution made by Cam in Paid In Full. This legendary beef, however, ended in 2019, when Jay-Z, Cam'ron, and Nas performed together. Cam spoke about Jay's invitation and said,

"Sh*t ain’t no big thing, man. We are talking about some sh*t, f*cking 12-13 years old. I’m straight."

Fans consider this beef to be a legendary one, however, praised the duo after they reconciled a few years back.

Cam'ron recently made headlines again when asked to comment on the viral video of Diddy allegedly assaulting his now-former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. While the interviewer attempted to get a reaction out of Cam on the Diddy matter, he snapped and said that he didn't know the interview would be about Diddy.