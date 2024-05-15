"He’s disrupted Drake’s life"— Dame Dash says industry is "sick" Of Drizzy as he declares Kendrick Lamar the winner of rap beef

Amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud, Dame Dash declared K-Dot as the winner of the beef. Dash spoke on America Nu Network on Tuesday, May 14, where he stated that with the popularity of his last diss track Not Like Us, Lamar has possibly "disrupted Drake's life." He further believes that the industry is quite tired of the Canadian rapper.

Dame Dash stated—

"As far as fighting goes, in this moment, Kendrick won. It's almost by far now. Last week, it was neck and neck, but after the last exchange with the p*dophile thing and the response and the [impact] of Not Like Us, it seems like he’s disrupted Drake’s life."

The 53-year-old record executive further stated that according to him the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake would get a slight edge over other significant raps that have happened over time in the hip-hop community.

American entrepreneur Dame Dash opened up about his views on the Drake and K-Dot feud and described Lamar as the victor

While several celebrities have been giving their opinions on the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, entrepreneur Dame Dash has also expressed his views. Dash revealed that while the battle was quite neck to neck till last week, a lot of time has passed since then. He added that after highlighting the p*dophile allegations against the Canadian rapper, Lamar disturbed Drizzy's life.

The record executive added—

"It does seems like the industry is just sick of Drake. I didn’t know there was so much hatred — not hatred, but so many different people that are in the industry have sort of gone against him, and I didn’t know that there were so many people that had problems with him."

Dame Dash further stated that while he did not know much about the shooting outside Drake's Toronto residence, he believes that people often do things that society wouldn't expect them to do. He explained—

"I don’t know what’s going on over there with the shooting at [Drake’s] crib, but what I’m finding out is so many people that you might not think are like that or involved in certain things, those be the ones where you’re like, ‘Goddamn, they were doing that!'"

Dash pointed out several other rap beefs that have occurred previously, including the feuds between Tupac and Biggie, Jay-Z and Nas, as well as N. W. A and Ice Cube, and described the one between Lamar and Drake to be the "greatest" one of all.

Dame Dash said that in this recent intense beef, it seemed that the diss tracks are changing the "trajectory" of the rapper's life. He continued—

"It just seems like things are different for Drake right now. I’ve never seen this happen before."

In a previous episode of America Nu Network released on May 3, Dash revealed that after listening to Euphoria for the first time, he couldn't connect to it. However, after giving it a few more tries, he opened to it. In that episode too, he revealed that according to him, Lamar was winning.

Dash has earlier expressed his opinions about rap battles

This isn't the first time that the American record executive has expressed his views about a rap beef. He gave his opinion on the feud between Jay-Z and Nas and declared the latter as the winner of the beef.

Last year, he made an appearance on That’s F***ed Up Podcast in July, with A.D. Dolphin, Joshua Engle, and Alejandro G. In the podcast, he described Jay-Z's Super Ugly as being terrible. It was released as a response to Nas' Ether. Dame Dash added—

"The thing is, we had first hit him with the joint at Summer Jam that was kinda hard, the ‘Takeover.’ But when [Nas] came with the ‘Ether,’ I was kinda hype because he said my name. I was like, ‘I guess I’m in a rap record.'"

He further spoke about Jay-Z in the podcast—

"And they in there high-fiving and shit. I’m like, ‘What you high-fiving for? This shit is wack.’ This n-gga talking about other n-ggas’ business and shit, like we don’t do that."

While talking about the recent beef, Dame Dash isn't the only one who felt that Lamar won the battle. Rapper Rapsody appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast on May 13 and declared Lamar as the winner too. According to her, K-Dot's strategic moves helped him win this battle. She further added that while Lamar was prepared, Drake seemed like he wasn't well-prepared for the beef.

Apart from the celebrities, the general consensus has also considered Lamar as the winner of this intense rap battle that began in March 2024.