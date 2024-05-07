Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: Which 2024 diss track has been most streamed on Spotify?

The rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is not unknown especially after the diss tracks have been dropped on Spotify and YouTube. The beef has escalated after the rappers have taken digs at each other's families at a personal level. Several tracks have been exchanged since March 2024, with the track Like That by Lamar.

In this track, Lamar dismissed "Big 3" of him, Cole, and Drake, and instead said that it's just him in the scene. This track also became the most heard one on Spotify, among all the other tracks. Eventually, Drizzy came up with diss tracks which prompted K-Dot to respond as well. These tracks have been uploaded on Spotify by the respective artists.

While Like That tops the Spotify list of being the most popular diss track in the feud, Meet the Grahams is at bottom of the list

Among all the nine diss tracks that have been dropped as of now, five have come from K-Dot, while the rest of them were released by Canadian rapper Drake. Drake's Taylor Made Freestyle is, however, unavailable on either Spotify or YouTube, in order to avoid legal prosecution by Tupac's Estate.

Here is a list of the the diss tracks ranked from the ones that were streamed the maximum times on Spotify, to the ones with the least play count.

1) Like That by Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar (dropped on March 22, 2024)

This is the diss track that ignited the entire rap beef between Drake and K-Dot. While also being the most viewed one on YouTube, amongst the other tracks, it holds the first position on the music streaming platform as well. The track has been streamed about 225,236,501 times on Spotify, as of now.

2) Push Ups, by Drake (released on April 19, 2024)

Push Ups was dropped by the Canadian rapper as a response to Like That. This track has also been featured on the Top 50 played tracks on the music streaming app on a global level. It has further been streamed about 57,831,196 times on the app.

3) Euphoria by Kendrick Lamar (released on April 30, 2024)

The third track to make it to this ranking would be Euphoria by K-Dot, which is a 6-minute diss track dropped after Drake's back-to-back tracks Push Ups and now-removed Taylor Made Freestyle. This song is also currently on the third number in the Top 50 list of played tracks on Spotify globally. On the music streaming app, it has been played 42,922,577 times, as of now.

4) Family Matters by Drake (dropped on May 3, 2024)

This diss track is holding the fourth position on Spotify. This was one of the first tracks in which the artists started getting too personal in the process of dissing each other. In this track, the Canadian rapper also accused Lamar of abusing his fianceé. The song has already been played 8,782,682 times on the music streaming app.

5) Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar (dropped on May 4, 2024)

This diss track of K-Dot is one of the most viewed ones on YouTube and was played only 8,222,510 times on the music app. Lamar dropped this piece as a response to Drake's Family Matters. It has further secured the position of #1 on the global Spotify list.

6) Meet The Grahams by Kendrick Lamar (dropped on May 4, 2024)

Apart from Family Matters by the Canadian rapper which includes making personal attacks, in this track, Kendrick Lamar shed light on the grooming allegations against Drake. This song which has been played 3,407,384 times, as of now, holds the last position on this list.

The two diss tracks that were not released on Spotify include 6:16 in LA and The Heart Part 6. While the former can be found on Lamar's profile on Instagram, Drizzy's The Heart Part 6 has been uploaded on YouTube.

Both the rappers have been taking a dig at each other in the diss tracks

The two rappers, Drake and Lamar, have been in a feud that began in March but has taken quite an unpleasant turn lately. Both sides have thrown severe allegations against each other, which include infidelity, p*dophilia, and domestic abuse.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for any further updates in the feud, however, many believe that things have gotten a bit serious.