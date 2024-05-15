"Kendrick was so strategic" — Rapsody explains how K-Dot used "art of war" to respond to Drake in rap beef

American rapper Rapsody opened up about her views on the recent Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. According to the 41-year-old artist, Lamar's strategic moves helped him win the battle with the Canadian rapper. On May 13, she appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast, and talked about the most intense rap beef of the year, as of now.

She spoke about K-Dot's 6:16 in LA, in the podcast, and said—

"It was so smart. Drake, he swung back. I didn’t think it was enough. But he swung back. I wasn’t mad at the swings. But whatever he could’ve said, Kendrick was so strategic. He swallowed that sh*t up so fast because he responded so fast. And then he hit you with a banger."

According to Rapsody, Drizzy was not well-prepared to handle Lamar's constant and "strategic" attacks through the diss tracks. . Just like the consensus that has already considered Kendrick Lamar as the winner, Rapsody also agreed to it.

Rapsody explained that it was Lamar's strategy that made him win the beef

The conversation related to the beef started after Joe Budden stated that he felt that 6:16 in LA was the most underrated diss track in the entire series. This was when the rapper added to it and explained how strategic Kendrick Lamar's moves were. She added that this was when "it went bad".

According to Rapsody, Lamar was never really hesitant to engage in a rap beef with Drake. She further believed that "it was tough" and that a good sense of "art of war" was needed. She said—

"Everybody like, 'He got three weeks.' I was like, 'He in there cooking over and over and over again.'"

She additionally mentioned—

"The boy has been performing at this level a long time… What you thought he was in there shivering? He was in there like a mad dog."

Podcast host Joe Budden then jokingly said how Drake fans were impatient while waiting for Lamar's response.

Rapsody described K-Dot as someone who doesn't care about netizens' opinions about him

This was not the first time that Rapsody gave her opinion on the Lamar versus Drake feud. She appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, when J. Cole had just apologized to Lamar for his diss track. In the conversation on the podcast, she said,

"He’s a man. He made his decision. But if I’m just speaking from me? If I’m in that position? I love this – the spirit of what this is, the sport of what this is."

On the podcast with Joe Budden, the rapper also mentioned the beef between Jay-Z and Nas. She highlighted that even Nas took so much time to drop Ether, in response to Jay-Z's diss track Takeover. She further talked about Lamar and added that he is usually not bothered by what people comment about him online. She continued by stating:

"The boy don’t be on social media, he don’t care about that. He cut from the cloth, ‘ain’t no rules, when I come out, I’ma come out, that’s all you need to know about. And be ready.’ He wasn’t ready. That’s how you lose battles."

Rapsody and K-Dot have previously worked together on projects such as Complexion (A Zulu Love) and Power. The album To Pimp A Butterfly further won Grammy under the category of Best Rap Album. The American rapper is all set to drop her fourth studio album Please Don't Cry, on May 17, 2024.

In an interview with Billboard, Rapsody described her upcoming album as the most "vulnerable" one. In the album, she has collaborated with several artists including Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, and Dixson. In the interview, she explained that it is a "beautiful" time for female hip-hop artists to come to the forefront. She said,

"I think with social media, you just, you see it in such a heavy force. It’s everywhere. So I mean, I’m excited about it."

Rapsody debuted with The Idea Of Beautiful, back in 2012, and did not have to look back since then.