A track-by-track review of Gunna's new album 'One of Wun'

Gunna's latest album hit streaming platforms on May 10 as the official follow-up project to A Gift & a Curse, which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard Top 200 album charts. The album, A Gift & a Curse, also topped the magazine's R&B/Hip-Hop album charts.

The rapper's fifth studio album titled One of Wun was distributed under an exclusive license to YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. This project is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens' (Gunna) second full-length album release since he was dismissed on a plea-deal, on a single count of racketeering in the Young Thug/YSL RICO trial, back in 2022.

The 20-track project features popular collaborators like Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Rich, bringing a variety of styles and vibes to One of Wun. Gunna shines through with deeply introspective lyricism, reciting past experiences, and insanely catch flows blending into a thick trap production.

Gunna reflects on YSL, takes shots at Future, and more on his latest album 'One of Wun'

In building the anticipation for One of Wun, Gunna (Wunna) released the lead single for the project featuring Offset titled Prada dem. The single hit all major DSPs on March 15, with the record's production credited to Aviator Keyyz, EVRGRN, & FritzOnDaTrack.

More recently, Kitchens dropped the second official single for the project on May 3 titled Whatsapp (Wassam), along with a mini-EP containing five different sonic variations of the track.

One of Wun is extremely metaphorical and reflective, especially toward the end of the album, diving into themes like:

Success

Wealth

Status

Family ties

Brotherhood

Betrayal

Love

Intimacy

Mental Health

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

collage

(Production Credits: EVRGRN and Young T)

Lead track on Gunna's latest album 'One of Won' (Image via Spotify)

The first track on this project is the fast-paced trap production collage with melodic samples blending into Kitchens' spacy vocals, where he flexes the massive success he has had in his career. Some of the most notable bars from this song include:

"My music ain't past its time / It's formin' a aura / The shrooms, they came from Euphoria / Can't kill me, you gon' need some more of ya"

one of Wun

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin, Byrd, and ProdByQue)

Track 2 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The album's title song one of Wun is interesting as it establishes what the rapper means by the term "One of one". Throughout the song, Kitchens establishes that his goal as an artist is not only chasing originality but a singular experience that will always be exclusively tied to him.

Notable bars from One of Wun, that best describe this theme, can be found at the start of verse 2 where Gunna raps:

"One of one, mixing it up / One of one, mixing it in / One-of-one Mansory kit / Wunna wanna one of one b---h / Come to the spot, I got all one of one pieces and all of 'em cost me a grip"

neck on a yacht

(Production Credits: Turbo)

Track 3 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Gunna's neck on a yacht is the first song on the album that leaves the listeners wanting more from dry production mixed in with un-interesting bars, to uninspired vocal performances and rehashed themes of luxury and success.

The song feels like a throwback to Gunna's introduction to the rap industry when he severely lacked emotional growth and maturity. This sentiment is noticed in the chorus where he flexes his wealth noting it's enough to buy a 100ft Yacht.

"Yeah, I'm gettin' neck on a yacht, hunnid foot parked at the dock / Bad ho' poppin' they twat, I'm gettin' this s--t back on lock / Rockin' some Prada high top, I'm cashin' out on a lot / Turn this s--t back up a notch, f--k what these boys talkin' 'bout"

whatsapp (Wassam)

(Production Credits: Turbo and EVRGRN)

Track 4 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Kitchens delivers an absolute banger with whatsapp (Wassam) that does a lot to fix the monotony of Neck on a yacht. The song is an instant vibe by bringing the best of Gunna's performance and production to the forefront.

The best is very catchy and filled with the right amounts of bass, drum progression, and melody, that blends perfectly into the themes brought out in lyrics like:

"I came a long way, that's a big fact / Big Gunna Wunna, yeah, big fact / Got your b---h checkin' in like a dispatch / Ain't 'bout money, I don't wanna chit-chat / I don't care if it gotta be a couple of years, still, I'm gon' get my lick back / You know where I came up, you know who I run with, my n---a, don't ever forget that"

hakuna matata

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin, EVRGRN, FritzOnDaTrack, and Don Oskar)

Track 5 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Gunna uses the iconic Lion King phrase "Hakuna Matata," which was explained to mean "No Worries," as the title for the 5th track on One of Wun. A team of producers worked together to create a bouncy rhythmic production that would draw the listeners into Kitchens' idea of what this term should mean.

The chorus is notable for his explanation of hakuna matata as seen in the lyrics:

"Came out the bottom, I count a whole lotta, Young Gunna worth millions of dollars / I ice out the charm, my lil' b---h a model, she made a few M's off a followin' / Young Wunna on tour, I BP the charter, livin' hakuna matata / Ain't no more worries, I'm up at it early, yo' n---a tryna figure out his problems"

prada dem (Feat. Offset)

(Production Credits: Aviator Keyyz, EVRGRN, and FritzOnDaTrack)

Track 6 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The fourth official collaboration between the two Atlanta superstars, Offset and Gunna, appears on the track titled prada dem which is also the lead single for the project.

Although the themes of luxury and wealth are at the forefront of this track, like most of the project as a whole, the deeper familiar connections and struggles brought to light give this record a more weighted feel. Gunna even alludes to never snitching on his YSL associates in the lines:

"I set the trend, I'm a trendsetter / I'm not a rat, still gettin' cheddar / Audemars wrist, timeless / Certified factory diamonds"

treesh

(Production Credits: Dunk Rock, EVRGRN, and Florian “Flo” Ongonga)

Track 7 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The title of treesh seemingly implies a promiscuous woman named Treesha whom Kitchens s*xualizes throughout the song, highlighting her willingness to be "loose" as the main reason why he keeps her around. This is best evidenced in lines like:

"Found out lil' shawty a freak and she like to sneak, a late night snack / Ain't f--kin' no regular treesh, I'm comin' elite, I keep a good batch / Did what I say, I'm on her mind, I'm what she think / F--k her all time, ten different ways"

on one tonight

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin and Nash Beats)

Track 8 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The song on one tonight is a testament to Gunna's improved introspectiveness as a melodic rapper, since the entire record lasts less than 2 minutes but is filled with bouncy rhyme schemes and slurred bars giving this track a very high playback value. Some of the best lines from this song include:

"Made it to the light, they still throwin' shade, I was locked up takin' chips for a trade / I'm the boss, make more than minimum wage, these blue hunnids keepin' my mental straight / Talkin' to God in the middle of the day, ain't no human bein' determinin' my fate / The more I get it in, the more they gon' hate, that lil' body Benz, I know what you pay"

Back in the a

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin and Nash Beats)

Track 9 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Kitchens delivers a classic trap banger on back in the a, taking us through his mindset as a rapper who returned to the city of Atlanta. He believes his people have openly accepted him back and nothing has really changed, best evidenced in lyrics like:

"All black, put the matte on the Caddy / I'ma get paid automatic / I ain't askin' you n----s for credit / I'm in the town, I don't need no addy / It's goin' down and we always ready"

trio

(Production Credits: Lord Capp)

Track 10 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The 10th track on this project is a bouncy melodic trap anthem titled Trio composed with bassy drum progressions and electric samples which has become a staple for Gunna's music. Notable bars on this song include:

"N---a ain't lame or a peon / Put him on game, I coach him like Deion / Burnt-out ho, you a rerun / Seen it before and I'm cool on it, Freon / Wunna still countin' up munyun / Came a long way from the eon / I got the blue strip, I found the blueprint, I popped a Tesla, Elon"

still prevail

(Production Credits: Lord Capp)

Track 11 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

still prevail is an interesting song as it finds Gunna opening up about why he believes he was always destined for success. The lyricism is deeper than most tracks on this project and mixed with the catchy cadence and flows, making this song one of the standout records on One of Wun.

Interesting bars on this project include him casually referencing a theme from Rick Ross's Champagne Moments diss track where Ross claimed Drake had cosmetic surgery done on his abs. Kitchens drops a similar line, where he states:

"Have the Cuban, I don't wanna link / I clear all the tabs / They pay for their abs / I put faith in my craft / And for now on, I'm keepin' receipts / On the grind, I'm knee-deep / These rhymes paid all my lease"

blackjack

(Production Credits: EVRGRN, 254Bodi, Andre Denim, Liam Clarke, and Rance)

Track 12 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The first song to move into a more transient-sounding trap beat is the 12th track titled blackjack, whose production contributes heavily to the uplifting vibe of the song. The lyricism on this track finds Gunna denying allegations of him being a "rat," with lines like:

"Money don't make you real, that's on my life / Had to pop a pill, hop on the mic / Lot of s--t to deal with but we'll be a'ight / I'm a lion in the field, I ain't no mice"

$$$ (Feat. Normani)

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin, Jacobsen, and Dunk Rock)

Track 13 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

The melodies on $$$ are insanely catchy with Normani and Gunna linking up for their second career collaboration on this Trap and R&B blend, inviting listeners into a world of luxury and wealth. This theme is best captured on lines like:

"I just wanna get paid, I don't wanna wait / Nothin' less, they all told 'em that life's a game of chess, s--t, I guess / Made some n----s upset and that's on God, I don't regret / Ain't see it like this first, but overall, I'm still blessed / Young rich success, from the city of finesse / One of one, I'm Wun, b---h, I'm rare"

clear my rain (Feat. Leon Bridges)

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin and Evince Beats)

Track 14 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

clear my rain is a full-blown R&B record featuring Leon Bridges, who provides exceptional backing vocals to Gunna's verses and also carries the track on the post-chorus. The song revolves around relationships and love, with lines fantasizing about desire and intimacy. This is best evidenced in bars like:

"Told hеr go on, go big on these h--s / We f--kin' off the grid, you a pro / This type p---y go cover of the Vogue / Private life we live, confidential that is, private jet, we flyin' all alone / Legs up in the sky, I make her moan / I create the vibes, set the tone"

conscience

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin, EVRGRN, and SspikeTrap)

Track 15 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Gunna opens up to the listeners in conscience by explaining his stance against his haters and those who've looked down on him, hoping for his downfall. The rapper reasserts himself and his position in the rap game while also claiming he never "switched up" on YSL and Young Thug, like many claims, easily noticed in lines like:

"No, I never flipped, n----s jump ship just to go and get a check / I’ve been a tough soul when the whole world been on my neck / It done been long nights, long early mornings, I barely get rest / K pop, pop a X, my b---h pourin' OJ, Moët / N----s can’t even tell I’m high as hell, but I feel low / I ain’t ever sad, I'ma trust the process and I let it all go"

the time

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin and Hennessy)

Track 16 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Gunna's the time truly brings his pain and struggles to the forefront of this project, highlighting the difficulty in maintaining his mental health with the whole world standing against him. The track explains his willingness to push forward by focusing on his craft, identified in lines like:

"Another check came in, God, forgive my sins / Rappin' to myself and I, I just wanna vent / I get by myself sometime, lookin' outside-in / Wunna workin' overtime, can't stop clockin' in"

let it breathe (Feat. Roddy Rich)

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin, EVRGRN, and Harrison Song)

Track 17 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Gunna and Roddy Rich linking up on let it breathe is one of the most interesting moments on this project, with both rappers bringing a melodic flow over themes of success, wealth, struggles, and intimacy. The best part of this track is the chorus, which is quoted below:

"Grind, applyin' pressure on the hard way / Mind over matter when the war came / I was blinded by that light, now I see everything / Don't mind giving advice, but I can't sell a dream / Had to take the time and I'ma let it breathe"

life's changing

(Production Credits: EVRGRN)

Track 18 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

This track finds Gunna reflecting on his rise to success in life's changing by taking listeners through his journey from "scheming" on the block to becoming one of the biggest rappers in the world. He exclaims on these themes in his first verse, where he states:

"I ain't greedy, but I need it / Can't believe it, I'm conceited / Gonna hustle every day, then I repeat it / Every song I dropped, they play, feel like I'm dreamin"

today I did good

(Production Credits: Kenny Stuntin, Swshr, TheSkyBeats, and Saint Luca)

Track 19 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

As we reach the tail end of this album, Gunna gets even more emotionally open with his audience on the track today I did good. The song invites listeners in by explaining his mindset when it comes to winning and becoming successful.

The most notable lyrics on this record are when the rapper highlights his wishes to always care for his family, even when being famous causes its own set of problems, on lines like:

"Take care of my mother and brothers and do my best to just look out for others / When you rich and famous, s--t never subtle, everythin' high-key / Even when you low, undercover, somehow it always leak"

time reveals, be careful what you wish for

(Production Credits: Turbo, Aviator Keyyz, Omar Grand, Kristian Rosendal, LukasBL, Gray Toomey, Gabe Lucas, and Segrate Martell Price)

Track 20 on Gunna's latest album 'One of Wun' (Image via Spotify)

Gunna wraps up One of Wun with an absolute anthem on time reveals, be careful what you wish for, which finds the rapper wishing to highlight his changing lifestyle and the effect it has had on himself and the people around him over a sampled trap beat.

The song is divided into two parts, which is one of the main reasons why this record clocks in at over 6 minutes. Some of the notable bars from this track include:

"I see some s--t don't go as planned, I understand / Started to learn life, and you'll just stand just as a man / I'm tryna get back the way I hustled and felt the thrill / I'm tryna stay rich so I can cover every bill"

With this project, it becomes clear why the rapper is well known for creating intoxicating bouncy music, given the melodic rapper aesthetic he's been consistently curating for himself since he hopped onto the scene alongside Young Thug and Lil Baby.

Although lyrics aren't his strongest suit, the willingness to be more emotionally open with his audience while retaining a lot of what makes him a great rapper is a clear indicator of Gunna's evolution as an artist.