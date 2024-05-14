Gracie Abrams reveals tracklist for upcoming album ‘The Secret of Us’ - All you need to know

Gracie Abrams just announced the official tracklist for her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, which is scheduled to hit DSPs (digital streaming platforms) on June 21, 2024.

She revealed the tracklist for The Secret of Us with an Instagram post that confirmed the album will be divided into two sides, with Side A containing a feature from Taylor Swift.

"Screaming so loud" - Gracie Abrams captioned her post.

The project includes 13 individual tracks and will be distributed to all DSPs independently via Gracie Abrams under an exclusive license to Interscope Records. The complete tracklist for The Secret of Us has been provided below:

The Good About You Risk Blowing Smoke I Love You, I’m Sorry us (Feat. Taylor Swift) Let It Happen Tough Love I Know It, I Know You Gave You I Gave You I Normal Thing Good Luck Charlie Free Now P.S. Close to You

Everything we know about Gracie Abrams' new album The Secret of Us

Gracie Abrams described her upcoming sophomore album, The Secret of Us, as a dramatic "almost satirical" project that follows up on her debut studio album, Good Riddance, which hit DSPs on February 24, 2023.

Gracie first teased working on new music during her "Good Riddance Tour." She also sat down for an exclusive interview with ELLE magazine, where, when asked about what fans should expect from her new album, she stated:

"The energy of the music that I’ve been making this year has felt like when you run home to tell your best friend every detail of your night. There’s almost a satirical, dramatic element to the music this time around."

Gracie went on to explain how she hopes her creative "energy" and spirit while writing these songs are passed on to her fans and listeners of The Secret of Us. She officially announced the project on April 29 with a post to her social media accounts, which read:

"THE SECRET OF US.. the album that I made with some of my favorite people (!!!!!!!!!!) is yours JUNE 21 and the first single RISK comes out on MAY 1!"

She went on to express the highs and lows of composing Risk and also credited her producer, Aaron Dessner, for his work on the single. Aaron also extensively worked on Taylor Swift's latest album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

As Gracie stated, the lead single for her sophomore album dropped on May 1 along with a music video uploaded to her official YouTube channel, which has since racked up over 1.6 million views.

The pop song went on to garner over 13 million streams on Spotify, skyrocketing interest in her upcoming project given the collective praise gained over her performance on Risk.

Risk is a bouncy track with a contrasting but well-blended vocal performance from Gracie Abrams, who dives into themes of love, intimacy, and relationships. Notable lines from this song include:

"God, I'm actually invested / Haven't even met him / Watch this be the wrong thing, classic / God, I'm jumpin' in the deep end / It's more fun to swim in / Heard the risk is drowning, but I'm gonna take it."

The singer has also uploaded album merchandise on her official website, where various items are currently listed for "pre-sale." Gracie has provided fans and interested buyers with format options from digital to physical copies. The complete list of associated merchandise for The Secret of Us has been listed below:

The Secret of Us Vinyl - $33.00 The Secret of Us Vinyl (Signed Yellow) - $33.00 The Secret of Us Vinyl (Exclusive Purple Vinyl) - $33.00 The Secret of Us Vinyl (Exclusive Signed Purple Vinyl) - $33.00 The Secret of Us Vinyl CD - $12.00 The Secret of Us Vinyl Digital Album - $10.00 Risk Crewneck Pullover - $75.00 Risk Longsleeve Tee - $45.00 Winking Baby Tee - $35.00 Risk T-shirt - $35.00 Risk Tote - $30.00

Screenshot of Gracie Abhram's website where album merch for 'The Secret of Us' is currently listed (Image via shop.gracieabrams.com)

Gracie Abrams's inclusion of Taylor Swift as the only feature on this project is exciting for fans, as she joined Taylor during her Eras Tour last year as an opener, and according to Billboard, she will join the tour during the North American leg of the tour later this year.