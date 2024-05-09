Ghostface Killah announces official tracklist for upcoming album ‘Set the Tone’ - All you need to know

Ghostface Killah, a notable member of the legendary Hip/Hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, has announced that his 12th studio album titled Set the Tone will be released this Friday, May 10, on all major streaming platforms.

The rapper took to social media today to reveal the official tracklist for Set the Tone, along with the release date, in a caption that expressed gratitude to everybody who helped put this project together:

"Set the Tone drops May 9th at midnight... Thank you to everyone who helped put this project together and every talented artist that jump in the fire with me !!"

The post also reveals the official album cover through a reel which takes viewers through the entire tracklist while the lead single for the project Scar Tissue (Feat. Nas) plays in the background.

Ghostface Killah's upcoming album has recruited A-list stars from Kanye West to the OG Method Man, on a tracklist consisting of 19 individual tracks. The complete tracklist for Set the Tone has been provided below:

6 Minutes (Feat. Jim Jones x Sheek Louch x Harl3y) Pair of Hammers (Feat. Method Man) Skate Odyssey (Feat. Raekwon x October London) Scar Tissue (Feat. Nas) Kilo in the Safe (Feat. Iceman) Skit No Face (Feat. Kanye West) Champion Sound (Feat. Beniton) Cape Fear (Feat. Fat Joe x Harl3y) Skit 2 Plan B (Feat. Harl3y) Bad Bitch (Feat. Ja Rule x Trevor Jackson) Locked In (Feat. AZ x Bee-B) Skit 3 Touch You (Feat. Shaun Wiah) Shots (Feat. Busta Rhymes x Serani x Harl3y) Trap Phone (Feat. Chucky HollyWood) Outro Skit Yupp! (Feat. Remy Ma)

Everything we know about Ghostface Killah's upcoming album Set the Tone

Ghostface's Set The Tone will be the official follow-up album to his 2019 LP Ghostface Killahs, which was delivered to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Now Generation Music Corp.

The new album however will be distributed via Nas' record label Mass Appeal, acting as Killah's debut project with the new label, which also assisted in the distribution of Set the Tone's lead single Scar Tissue to all streaming platforms on May 2, 2024.

Ghostface Killah and Nas came together to deliver an electrifying record, Scar Tissue, with credits to T the Human who produced the beat, including in it heavy synths, thick bass, and blended electric guitar riffs.

Both rappers deliver bars filled with major flexing of wealth, luxury, and excessive lifestyle tropes of drugs, violence, and women. The most notable bar on this song appeared on Ghostface Killah's second verse, where he aggressively states:

"That's why I don't talk to n----s, I'm good, I ain't gettin' acquainted / Middle finger to the judge, we still killin' the plaintiff / We Staten Island n----s, we don't gotta explain it, nah / Harlem Shake n----s for they pockets / Stay tuned for more f----t n----s coming out the closet / Rockin' fake Dior, any change made on this ground / Out of respect, you should break me off"

This past Monday, May 6, Ghostface Killah took to Instagram to announce that Scar Tissues will be receiving its own music video, which will drop one day before Set the Tone releases to all DSPs.

The post features a small clip of the music video where the intro scene appears to be shot in Staten Island, as referenced in the song.

The clip goes on to preview performances from both Ghostface and Nas, as they deliver their verse standing beside each other. The video was directed by Rock Davis, which Ghostface confirmed in his caption which also read:

"It's About to be a Real movie stay tuned Mad INFO will be released this week !!!"

Pre-save links for Set the Tone are currently available for Apple Music and Spotify respectively. Fans looking to pre-save the project can visit the linktree provided on Ghostface Killah's Instagram bio.