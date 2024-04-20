Nas Illmatic tour: Presale, where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Nas Illmatic tour is scheduled to be held from October 22, 2024, to November 15, 2024, in venues across the UK, Scotland, and continental Europe. The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the album of the same name and will be preceded by a festival and one-off shows.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Edinburgh, Paris, Manchester, and Berlin, among others. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on his official Instagram account on April 19, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available on select dates, particularly the O2 shows, which will have an O2 member priority access presale on April 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time.

General tickets will be available on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the singer's official tour website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Nas Illmatic tour: Dates and venues

Nas released his debut album, Illmatic, on April 19, 1994, via Columbia Records. The album was a breakthrough and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The multi-platinum-certified album is now considered to be an exemplary record for the East Coast hip-hop movement and one of the pioneering albums of New York's rap scene.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Clash Music on September 4, 2014, Nas stated:

"I knew it was from what I wanted to hear. I didn’t know how many other people would agree. Because you never know when it’s your first record, you can only have a hunch. The closer it came to it being released I started to feel it more and more. Working on it I felt like it was the best thing ever!..."

Now, the singer is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album with a major tour across Europe and the UK. The full list of dates and venues for the Nas Illmatic tour is given below:

October 22, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at the House of Culture

October 24, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at B-K

October 25, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at K.B. Hallen

October 27, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

October 30, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

October 31, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 622

November 2, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

November 3, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Eats Music Hall

November 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherland at AFAS Live

November 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Zenith

November 8, 2024 –Offenbach, Germany at Stadthalle Offenbach

November 10, 2024 – Manchester, England at O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 11, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall

November 14, 2024 – Wolverhampton, England - University Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall

November 15, 2024 – London, England at Royal Albert Hall

Meanwhile, Nas will also play several North American and European shows before his tour. The dates and venues for these shows are also listed below:

May 4, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Lovers & Friends

June 1, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Roots Picnic

June 30, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 12, 2024 – London, Ontario at Harris Park

July 19, 2024 – Albany, New York at Palace Theatre

July 21, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Filene Center at Wolf Trap

August 10, 2024 – Nidau, Switzerland at Strandbad Biel

August 12, 2024 – Locorotondo, Italy at Masseria Ferragnano

August 16, 2024 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands at Lowlands Festival

August 17, 2024 – London, England at Victoria Park

Nas is scheduled to perform at many festivals this year, including Roots Picnic, which takes place annually at Paramount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The festival this year will also feature artists such as Victoria Monet and Tyla, among others.

