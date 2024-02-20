How much are tickets to Roots Picnic 2024? Presale code, lineup, dates, location and all you need to know

Roots Picnic 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Mann (5201 Parkside Ave) in Paramount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PA 19131) from June 1, 2024, to June 2, 2024.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by music acts such as The Roots, Lil Wayne, Victoria Monet, Jill Scott, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 19, 2024:

Presale for the festival will be available from February 20, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. The presale code for accessing said presale is ALUMNI24. There will also be a Chase presale at the same time, which can be accessed with a valid Chase card.

Public tickets will be available from February 23, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. General tickets are priced at $200, $350 for general plus tickets, $899 for Silver category VIP tickets, and $1299 for Gold category VIP tickets. VIP tickets will be available with payment plans that start with a minimum deposit of $150.

Roots Picnic 2024 lineup and more details

Roots Picnic's 2024 edition will see the festival once again appear at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The center has played host to all but one-half edition of the festival so far, with the 2023 festival seeing a brief expansion to a second venue in the form of the Wells Fargo Center in the same city.

The festival is bringing along a number of prominent artists this year, including Lil Wayne and The Roots, Nas, Victoria Monet, and Gunna as well as Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Baby Face, among others.

Lil Wayne and The Roots are set to play a set celebrating New Orleans music with a number of special guests, including P.J Morton, and Trombone Shorty, with the rest of the special guests to be announced later.

Nas is set to perform for the second time in his career at Roots Picnic 2024, after his first performance in 2011. The rapper is best known for winning the Best Rap Album award at the 2021 Grammy Awards for his album King's Disease.

The current lineup for Roots Picnic 2024 is given below:

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam’ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Go Go Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

R&B Only

U+ME+RNB

They Have the Range

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Tonight’s Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades

Roots Picnic 2024 is being produced by Live Nation Urban, one of the sub-divisions of the giant live entertainment conglomerate. Except for the 2021 edition, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the festival has been held yearly since 2008. The 2024 edition will be the festival's 16th iteration.