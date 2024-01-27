Maddona and 5 other concerts to catch in Philadelphia this week

Residents of Philadelphia have a lot to look forward to this week as the bonafide superstar Madonna is set to grace the city with an electrifying concert this week. That is not all, as the city is gearing up to host some of the best performers across the country in the coming days.

Philadelphia is home to some of the largest and most revered concert venues in America like The Met Philadelphia, The Mann Center, Wells Fargo Center, The Fillmore Philadelphia, and Franklin Music Hall among others. The chilly city has been warming up to some exciting acts this month as bands like Black Pumas and Digable Planets recently played concerts at The Fillmore.

With the Queen of Pop Madonna set to visit Philadelphia as part of her The Celebration Tour, here is a look at some of the most exciting concerts to catch in the city this week.

Best Concerts to catch in Philadelphia this week: Madonna, Nicky Romero, Mitski and more

1) Madonna - January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center

The Queen of Pop is celebrating the greatest hits of her career with a worldwide tour titled The Celebration Tour. Medical emergencies led to the postponement of her Summer 2023 tour dates and Madonna is finally visiting North America and parts of Europe with this tour.

Catch Madonna's concert live at the popular Wells Fargo Center as she condenses four decades of her hits into an epic show tracing her growth as a musician. The concert is scheduled to commence at 8:30 p.m.

2) A Boogie Wit da Hoodie - January 26 at the NOTO Philadelphia

New York rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is scheduled to rock the night at the famous nightclub NOTO in Philadelphia on January 26 kickstarting the weekend for clubgoers in the city.

The awaited event is scheduled to commence at 10 pm and continue late into the night as the rapper will be performing some of his hit songs like Drowning, Did Me Wrong, and Swervin.

3) Rosanne Cash - January 26 at the World Cafe

Rosanne Cash is the eldest daughter of the legendary musician Johnny Cash and she has established herself as one of the best country musicians in the nation. The Grammy Award-winning artist is going to perform an intimate storytelling-based performance at the World Cafe. The show titled Reinventing The Wheel is based on her debut album The Wheel and recounts her breakup with her former husband Rodney Crowell. The event is scheduled to commence at 8 p.m.

4) Nicky Romero - January 27 at the NOTO Philadelphia

Dutch DJ Nicky Romero knows how to get a party going and the world-renowned DJ is all set to take over the console at NOTO on January 27 from 10 p.m. onwards.

He will be arriving in Philly after a concert in New York the night before and clubgoers at NOTO can expect him to dole out hits like I Need You to Know, Let Me Feel, I Could Be The One, and I Wanna Dance among others.

5) Sofar Sounds Philadelphia Concert - January 27 at East Kensington

Sofar Sounds has made a name for hosting some of the best-curated music events around the world and they are back in Philly to host a cozy winter show. Sofar hosts very intimate shows with a limited audience so be sure to pre-book tickets from the official website.

The warm and intimate one-of-a-kind concert is going to host some incredible R&B and Americana artists like Maya Simone and Carver Jones.

6) Mitski - February 6 at the Met Philly

Mitski was one of the most popular artists from last year and the indie singer is going to perform at one of the largest venues in Philly when she takes the stage at the Met Philly on February 6, 2024.

She is going to go on a North American tour later this year and visitors at the upcoming concert can expect to catch some of the songs she will be performing in her tour.

