From Taylor Swift to Creed: A complete list of biggest concerts to look forward to in 2024

While 2023 was a year of many iconic concerts from artists worldwide, with the year coming to a close, it's time to look at the most anticipated concerts of 2024. The new year looks jam-packed, with numerous music festivals and countless artists headlining their tours. The trend of nostalgia-fueled throwbacks to the past and the return of icons from previous eras continues as well.

Taylor Swift, already on her record-breaking Eras Tour, will continue in 2024 with added dates. Meanwhile, rock legends like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Eagles, and more have announced tours too. No matter the genre you're into, you're bound to find some live music to enjoy next year. Let's look at the most anticipated concerts confirmed for 2024.

Artists who are rolling out concerts in 2024: Taylor Swift, Creed, Nicki Minaj, Rolling Stones and more

1) Taylor Swift

TIME magazine's Person of The Year has had a year full of achievements. With her billion-dollar Eras tour and its accompanying film becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever, the singer is on a winning streak.

Swift's tour will continue in 2024, from February 7 in Tokyo to December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Paramore, and Gracie Abrams on select dates, the tour will see Taylor Swift tantalizing the crowd once again.

February 7-10: Tokyo, Japan

February 16-18: Melbourne, Australia (with Sabrina Carpenter)

February 23 - 26: Sydney, Australia (with Sabrina Carpenter)

March 2-4 & 7-9: Singapore, SG (with Sabrina Carpenter)

May 9-12: Paris, France (with Paramore)

May 17-19: Stockholm, Sweden (with Paramore)

May 24-25: Lisbon, Portugal (with Paramore)

May 30: Madrid, Spain (with Paramore)

June 2-3: Lyon, France (with Paramore)

June 7-9: Edinburgh, United Kingdom (with Paramore)

June 13-15: Liverpool, United Kingdom (with Paramore)

June 21-23: London, United Kingdom (with Paramore)

June 28-30: Dublin, Ireland (with Paramore)

July 4-6: Amsterdam, Netherlands (with Paramore)

July 9-10: Zürich, Switzerland (with Paramore)

July 13-14: Milan, Italy (with Paramore)

July 17-19: Gelsenkirchen, Germany (with Paramore)

July 23-24: Hamburg, Germany (with Paramore)

July 27-28: Munich, Germany (with Paramore)

August 1-3: Warsaw, Poland (with Paramore)

August 8-10: Vienna, Austria (with Paramore)

August 15-17 & 19-20: London, United Kingdom (with Paramore)

November 14-16 & 21-23: Toronto, ON (with Gracie Abrams)

December 6-8: Vancouver, British Columbia (with Gracie Abrams)

2) Creed

Creed, the post-grunge rock band, announced their 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour. The 40-city tour begins on July 17, 2024, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The band will be making stops across North America.

Special guests 3 Doors Down will support a majority of the North American tour, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck joining the band on select dates.

July 17 - Green Bay, WI

July 19 - Monticello, IA

July 20 - Walker, MN

July 23 - Simpsonville, SC

July 24 - Charlotte, NC

July 26 - Bristow, VA

July 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

July 30 - Toronto, ON

July 31 - Clarkston, MI

August 2 - Cincinnati, OH

August 3 - Burgettstown

August 6 - Bridgeport, CT

August 7 - Holmdel, NJ

August 9 - St. Louis, MO

August 10 - Indianapolis, IN

August 13 - Nashville, TN

August 14 - Pelham, AL

August 16 - Tinley Park, IL

August 17 - Welch, MN

August 20 - Gilford, NH

August 21 - Boston, MA

August 23 - Hershey, PA

August 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY

August 31 - San Bernardino, CA

September 1 - Wheatland, CA

September 4 - Phoenix, AZ

September 6 - Salt Lake City, UT

September 7 - Denver, CO

September 10 - Rogers, AR

September 11 - Dallas, TX

September 13 - San Antonio, TX

September 14 - Houston, TX

September 16 - Brandon, MS

September 18 - Raleigh, NC

September 20 - Tampa, FL

September 21 - West Palm Beach, FL

September 24 - Jacksonville, FL

September 25 - Alpharetta, GA

September 27 - Darien Lake, NY

September 28 - Atlantic City, NJ

3) Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has announced the Pink Friday 2 World Tour which begins in March in Oakland. The North American leg includes performances at Rolling Loud, California and Dreamville Festival and is slated to wrap up in Austin, Texas, in May. Later that month, Minaj will head across the pond for shows in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Nicki Minaj’s tour dates are as follows:

March 1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

March 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

March 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 15 - Inglewood, CA - Hollywood Park Grounds

March 18 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

March 20 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

March 22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

March 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April 1 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

April 2 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

April 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 5 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

April 7 - Raleigh, NC - Dorothea Dix Park

April 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 17 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

April 18 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

April 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Cente

May 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

May 25 - Manchester, England - Co-Op Live

May 26 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

May 28 - London, England - The O2

June 1 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

4) Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will play their most popular hits ranging from Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Satisfaction and more, as well as deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 28 - NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX

May 2 - Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA

May 7 - State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ

May 11 - Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV

May 15 - Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA

May 23 - Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

May 26 - Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

May 30 - Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA

June 3 - Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL

June 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA

June 11 - Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA

June 15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH

June - 20 Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO

June 27 - Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

June 30 - Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

July 5 - BC Place VANCOUVER, BC

July 10 - SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA

July 13 - SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA

July 17 - Levi’s Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA

5) Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has added new dates to her 2024 Guts world tour due to fan demand. The singer-songwriter has added 18 new concerts, including additional shows in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Seattle, and San Francisco (plus several cities abroad).

The tour kicks off next year on February 23 in Palm Springs, California.

February 23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

February 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

February 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 5 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 6 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

March 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Aren

March 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

March 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

May 1 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

May 3 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

May 4 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Liv

May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

May 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

May 10 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

May 11 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

May 14 – London, U.K. @ The O2

May 15 – London, UK @ The O2

May 17 – London, UK @ The O2

May 18 – London, UK @ The O2

May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 28 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

June 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhall

June 7 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

June 9 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 12 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 14 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

June 15 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

June 18 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

June 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center

June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 24 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

July 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

August 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

August 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6) Drake

Drake announced his 2024 U.S. 'It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?' along with Grammy-award-winning artist and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole. He will be joining Drake across multiple dates on the 2024 run.

The duo will kick off the arena run with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena on January 18.

January 18: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

January 19: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

January 22: AT&T Center, San Antonio

January 25: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City,

January 29: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

January 30: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

February 2: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

February 7: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

February 8: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

February 12: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

February 16: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

February 20: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

February 21: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

February 24: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

February 27: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

2 March 2: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

5 March 5: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

March 10: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

March 14: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

March 18: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

March 23: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

March 27: The Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, AL

7) The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have extended their collaborative tour into 2024 with new shows. Beginning in April, the two bands will visit cities including Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, and Vancouver.

Each show features full performances of The Postal Service’s Give Up and DCFC’s Transatlanticism. The tour dates are as follows:

April 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

April 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

April 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center

May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

May 3 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

May 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

May 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA

May 12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena

May 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8) Metallica

The Metal icons are on tour to celebrate their first new album in 7 years, 72 Seasons. The "M72 Tour" will visit cities around the world throughout 2024 starting in Munich, Germany on May 24, 2024.

The band will play two nights in every city they visit, with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The complete list of the tour dates are as follows:

May 24 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

May 26 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

June 7 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

June 9 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

June 14 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

June 16 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

July 5 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

July 7 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

July 12 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

July 14 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 18 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 23 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 25 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 1 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 20 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 22 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 27 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 29 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

9) Hozier

Following the release of his album, Unreal Unearth, as well as his successful 2023 tour, the Irish artist has extended his tour into 2024 to satisfy fans.

Starting the year with a few festival slots, including Innings Festival 2024 and High Waters Festival 2024, the second leg of Hozier's Unreal Unearth Tour will kick off on April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina and take him all around the US.

April 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Greek

April 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

April 25 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

April 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

April 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 2 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 5 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

May 8 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 11 – Tampa, FL –MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 21 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

June 5 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

July 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27 –Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 7 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

August 9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

August 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 13 – Maryland Heights, MO –Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

August 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 27 – Billings, MT – MetraPark Arena

August 28 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

August 30 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 31 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 3 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

September 4 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

September 6 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

September 7 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 14 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

10) Adele

Adele has announced she will extend Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency, at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace to 2024. The 32 additional dates, marking the final shows, will kick off on Friday, January 19, and run through Saturday, June 15.

Friday, January 19, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Friday, January 26, 2024

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Friday, February 2, 2024

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Friday, February 9, 2024

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Friday, February 16, 2024

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Friday, March 1, 2024

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Friday, March 8, 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Friday, March 15, 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Friday, March 22, 2024

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Friday, March 29, 2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Friday, May 24, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Friday, May 31, 2024

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Friday, June 7, 2024

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Friday, June 14, 2024

Saturday, June 15, 2024

More confirmed tours to look forward to in 2024

Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’: August 10 - November 23

Melanie Martinez’s ‘The Trilogy Tour’: May 10 - June 27

Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’: February 21 - May 26

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘‘Unlimited Love Tour’: February 17 - July 30

Foo Fighters ‘Everything or Nothing At All Tour’: May 1 - August 18

Blink 182’s ‘One More Time Tour’: June 20 - August 15

Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Saviors Tour’: June 29 - September 28

Alanis Morissette’s ‘The Triple Moon Tour’: June 9 - August 10

Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour’: May 25 - July 6

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull’s ‘Trilogy Tour’: January 30 - March 10

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - March 19 - November 22

Billy Joel - January 11 - August 9

The Eagles ‘The Long Goodbye Tour’ - January 5 - March 16

Journey and Def Leppard’s ‘Summer Stadium Tour’: February 9 - September 8

Earth Wind and Fire and Chicago’s ‘Heart and Soul Tour’ - July 10 - September 7

Rod Stewart - February 8 - August 10

Foreigner and Styx’s ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour’ - January 19 - November 9

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour’ - March 8 - September 22

Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past Tour’ - October 4 - November 17

Avenged Sevenfold’s ‘Life Is But A Dream Tour’ - March 6 - March 31

Maroon 5’s ‘M5LV’ - May 17 - October 12

Christina Aguilera - January 5 - March 2

Kylie Minogue’s ‘More Than Just A Residency’ - January 20 - May 4

It's hard not to be excited for the upcoming year, with the biggest names in music taking to the stage across arenas all over the world. The tours listed above are just a fraction of the concerts scheduled to take place, with more dates to be confirmed in 2024. If 2023 is any indication, the new year will see record crowds swarming to events globally, signifying a revival of live music post-pandemic.