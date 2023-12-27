From Taylor Swift to Creed: A complete list of biggest concerts to look forward to in 2024

While 2023 was a year of many iconic concerts from artists worldwide, with the year coming to a close, it's time to look at the most anticipated concerts of 2024. The new year looks jam-packed, with numerous music festivals and countless artists headlining their tours. The trend of nostalgia-fueled throwbacks to the past and the return of icons from previous eras continues as well.
Taylor Swift, already on her record-breaking Eras Tour, will continue in 2024 with added dates. Meanwhile, rock legends like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Eagles, and more have announced tours too. No matter the genre you're into, you're bound to find some live music to enjoy next year. Let's look at the most anticipated concerts confirmed for 2024.
Artists who are rolling out concerts in 2024: Taylor Swift, Creed, Nicki Minaj, Rolling Stones and more
1) Taylor Swift
TIME magazine's Person of The Year has had a year full of achievements. With her billion-dollar Eras tour and its accompanying film becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever, the singer is on a winning streak.
Swift's tour will continue in 2024, from February 7 in Tokyo to December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Paramore, and Gracie Abrams on select dates, the tour will see Taylor Swift tantalizing the crowd once again.
- February 7-10: Tokyo, Japan
- February 16-18: Melbourne, Australia (with Sabrina Carpenter)
- February 23 - 26: Sydney, Australia (with Sabrina Carpenter)
- March 2-4 & 7-9: Singapore, SG (with Sabrina Carpenter)
- May 9-12: Paris, France (with Paramore)
- May 17-19: Stockholm, Sweden (with Paramore)
- May 24-25: Lisbon, Portugal (with Paramore)
- May 30: Madrid, Spain (with Paramore)
- June 2-3: Lyon, France (with Paramore)
- June 7-9: Edinburgh, United Kingdom (with Paramore)
- June 13-15: Liverpool, United Kingdom (with Paramore)
- June 21-23: London, United Kingdom (with Paramore)
- June 28-30: Dublin, Ireland (with Paramore)
- July 4-6: Amsterdam, Netherlands (with Paramore)
- July 9-10: Zürich, Switzerland (with Paramore)
- July 13-14: Milan, Italy (with Paramore)
- July 17-19: Gelsenkirchen, Germany (with Paramore)
- July 23-24: Hamburg, Germany (with Paramore)
- July 27-28: Munich, Germany (with Paramore)
- August 1-3: Warsaw, Poland (with Paramore)
- August 8-10: Vienna, Austria (with Paramore)
- August 15-17 & 19-20: London, United Kingdom (with Paramore)
- November 14-16 & 21-23: Toronto, ON (with Gracie Abrams)
- December 6-8: Vancouver, British Columbia (with Gracie Abrams)
2) Creed
Creed, the post-grunge rock band, announced their 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour. The 40-city tour begins on July 17, 2024, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The band will be making stops across North America.
Special guests 3 Doors Down will support a majority of the North American tour, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck joining the band on select dates.
- July 17 - Green Bay, WI
- July 19 - Monticello, IA
- July 20 - Walker, MN
- July 23 - Simpsonville, SC
- July 24 - Charlotte, NC
- July 26 - Bristow, VA
- July 27 - Virginia Beach, VA
- July 30 - Toronto, ON
- July 31 - Clarkston, MI
- August 2 - Cincinnati, OH
- August 3 - Burgettstown
- August 6 - Bridgeport, CT
- August 7 - Holmdel, NJ
- August 9 - St. Louis, MO
- August 10 - Indianapolis, IN
- August 13 - Nashville, TN
- August 14 - Pelham, AL
- August 16 - Tinley Park, IL
- August 17 - Welch, MN
- August 20 - Gilford, NH
- August 21 - Boston, MA
- August 23 - Hershey, PA
- August 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY
- August 31 - San Bernardino, CA
- September 1 - Wheatland, CA
- September 4 - Phoenix, AZ
- September 6 - Salt Lake City, UT
- September 7 - Denver, CO
- September 10 - Rogers, AR
- September 11 - Dallas, TX
- September 13 - San Antonio, TX
- September 14 - Houston, TX
- September 16 - Brandon, MS
- September 18 - Raleigh, NC
- September 20 - Tampa, FL
- September 21 - West Palm Beach, FL
- September 24 - Jacksonville, FL
- September 25 - Alpharetta, GA
- September 27 - Darien Lake, NY
- September 28 - Atlantic City, NJ
3) Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj has announced the Pink Friday 2 World Tour which begins in March in Oakland. The North American leg includes performances at Rolling Loud, California and Dreamville Festival and is slated to wrap up in Austin, Texas, in May. Later that month, Minaj will head across the pond for shows in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Nicki Minaj’s tour dates are as follows:
- March 1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
- March 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- March 8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- March 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- March 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- March 15 - Inglewood, CA - Hollywood Park Grounds
- March 18 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- March 20 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- March 22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- March 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- March 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- March 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- April 1 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- April 2 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- April 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- April 5 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
- April 7 - Raleigh, NC - Dorothea Dix Park
- April 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- April 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- April 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- April 17 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
- April 18 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
- April 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- April 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- April 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Cente
- May 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- May 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- May 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- May 25 - Manchester, England - Co-Op Live
- May 26 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
- May 28 - London, England - The O2
- June 1 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
4) Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones have announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will play their most popular hits ranging from Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Satisfaction and more, as well as deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds.
The tour dates are as follows:
- April 28 - NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX
- May 2 - Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA
- May 7 - State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ
- May 11 - Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV
- May 15 - Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA
- May 23 - Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
- May 26 - Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
- May 30 - Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA
- June 3 - Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL
- June 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA
- June 11 - Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA
- June 15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH
- June - 20 Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO
- June 27 - Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL
- June 30 - Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL
- July 5 - BC Place VANCOUVER, BC
- July 10 - SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA
- July 13 - SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA
- July 17 - Levi’s Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA
5) Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo has added new dates to her 2024 Guts world tour due to fan demand. The singer-songwriter has added 18 new concerts, including additional shows in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Seattle, and San Francisco (plus several cities abroad).
The tour kicks off next year on February 23 in Palm Springs, California.
- February 23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
- February 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- February 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- February 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- March 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- March 5 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- March 6 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- March 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Aren
- March 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- March 13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
- March 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- March 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- March 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- March 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- March 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- March 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- March 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- March 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- April 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- April 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- April 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- April 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- April 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- April 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- April 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- May 1 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- May 3 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live
- May 4 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Liv
- May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
- May 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
- May 10 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena
- May 11 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena
- May 14 – London, U.K. @ The O2
- May 15 – London, UK @ The O2
- May 17 – London, UK @ The O2
- May 18 – London, UK @ The O2
- May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
- May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
- May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
- May 28 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
- May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
- June 1 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
- June 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
- June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhall
- June 7 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
- June 9 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
- June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
- June 12 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
- June 14 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
- June 15 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
- June 18 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
- June 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center
- June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
- July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- July 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
- July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- July 24 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
- July 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
- August 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- August 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- August 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- August 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- August 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- August 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- August 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
6) Drake
Drake announced his 2024 U.S. 'It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?' along with Grammy-award-winning artist and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole. He will be joining Drake across multiple dates on the 2024 run.
The duo will kick off the arena run with back-to-back shows in Denver at Ball Arena on January 18.
- January 18: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- January 19: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- January 22: AT&T Center, San Antonio
- January 25: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City,
- January 29: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- January 30: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- February 2: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- February 7: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
- February 8: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
- February 12: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
- February 16: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
- February 20: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH
- February 21: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH
- February 24: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
- February 27: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
- 2 March 2: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
- 5 March 5: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
- March 10: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
- March 14: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY
- March 18: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA
- March 23: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
- March 27: The Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, AL
7) The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have extended their collaborative tour into 2024 with new shows. Beginning in April, the two bands will visit cities including Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, and Vancouver.
Each show features full performances of The Postal Service’s Give Up and DCFC’s Transatlanticism. The tour dates are as follows:
- April 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- April 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- April 26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
- April 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
- April 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- April 30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center
- May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
- May 3 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
- May 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- May 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
- May 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
- May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA
- May 12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena
- May 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- May 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
8) Metallica
The Metal icons are on tour to celebrate their first new album in 7 years, 72 Seasons. The "M72 Tour" will visit cities around the world throughout 2024 starting in Munich, Germany on May 24, 2024.
The band will play two nights in every city they visit, with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The complete list of the tour dates are as follows:
- May 24 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion
- May 26 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion
- June 7 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium
- June 9 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium
- June 14 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium
- June 16 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium
- July 5 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy
- July 7 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy
- July 12 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- July 14 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- August 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- August 4 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- August 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- August 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
- August 18 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
- August 23 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- August 25 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- August 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- September 1 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- September 20 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
- September 22 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
- September 27 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
- September 29 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol
9) Hozier
Following the release of his album, Unreal Unearth, as well as his successful 2023 tour, the Irish artist has extended his tour into 2024 to satisfy fans.
Starting the year with a few festival slots, including Innings Festival 2024 and High Waters Festival 2024, the second leg of Hozier's Unreal Unearth Tour will kick off on April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina and take him all around the US.
- April 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Greek
- April 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- April 25 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- April 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- April 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- April 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- May 2 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- May 5 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- May 8 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- May 11 – Tampa, FL –MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- May 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- May 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- May 21 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- June 4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- June 5 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- July 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 27 –Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- August 7 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- August 9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
- August 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- August 13 – Maryland Heights, MO –Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- August 16 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
- August 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- August 27 – Billings, MT – MetraPark Arena
- August 28 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center
- August 30 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- August 31 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- September 3 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
- September 4 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
- September 6 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
- September 7 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 14 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
10) Adele
Adele has announced she will extend Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency, at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace to 2024. The 32 additional dates, marking the final shows, will kick off on Friday, January 19, and run through Saturday, June 15.
- Friday, January 19, 2024
- Saturday, January 20, 2024
- Friday, January 26, 2024
- Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Friday, February 2, 2024
- Saturday, February 3, 2024
- Friday, February 9, 2024
- Saturday, February 10, 2024
- Friday, February 16, 2024
- Saturday, February 17, 2024
- Friday, February 23, 2024
- Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Friday, March 1, 2024
- Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Friday, March 8, 2024
- Saturday, March 9, 2024
- Friday, March 15, 2024
- Saturday, March 16, 2024
- Friday, March 22, 2024
- Saturday, March 23, 2024
- Friday, March 29, 2024
- Saturday, March 30, 2024
- Friday, May 17, 2024
- Saturday, May 18, 2024
- Friday, May 24, 2024
- Saturday, May 25, 2024
- Friday, May 31, 2024
- Saturday, June 1, 2024
- Friday, June 7, 2024
- Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Friday, June 14, 2024
- Saturday, June 15, 2024
More confirmed tours to look forward to in 2024
- Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’: August 10 - November 23
- Melanie Martinez’s ‘The Trilogy Tour’: May 10 - June 27
- Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’: February 21 - May 26
- Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘‘Unlimited Love Tour’: February 17 - July 30
- Foo Fighters ‘Everything or Nothing At All Tour’: May 1 - August 18
- Blink 182’s ‘One More Time Tour’: June 20 - August 15
- Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Saviors Tour’: June 29 - September 28
- Alanis Morissette’s ‘The Triple Moon Tour’: June 9 - August 10
- Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Tour’: May 25 - July 6
- Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull’s ‘Trilogy Tour’: January 30 - March 10
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - March 19 - November 22
- Billy Joel - January 11 - August 9
- The Eagles ‘The Long Goodbye Tour’ - January 5 - March 16
- Journey and Def Leppard’s ‘Summer Stadium Tour’: February 9 - September 8
- Earth Wind and Fire and Chicago’s ‘Heart and Soul Tour’ - July 10 - September 7
- Rod Stewart - February 8 - August 10
- Foreigner and Styx’s ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour’ - January 19 - November 9
- Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour’ - March 8 - September 22
- Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past Tour’ - October 4 - November 17
- Avenged Sevenfold’s ‘Life Is But A Dream Tour’ - March 6 - March 31
- Maroon 5’s ‘M5LV’ - May 17 - October 12
- Christina Aguilera - January 5 - March 2
- Kylie Minogue’s ‘More Than Just A Residency’ - January 20 - May 4
It's hard not to be excited for the upcoming year, with the biggest names in music taking to the stage across arenas all over the world. The tours listed above are just a fraction of the concerts scheduled to take place, with more dates to be confirmed in 2024. If 2023 is any indication, the new year will see record crowds swarming to events globally, signifying a revival of live music post-pandemic.